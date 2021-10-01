High school football Week 7 preview: Wilmot at Union Grove

Wilmot (0-5, 0-4 Southern Lakes Conference) at

Union Grove (6-1, 4-0 Southern Lakes Conference)

When: 7 tonight

Where: Union Grove High School

Last meeting: In their fourth and final game of the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, the Panthers pulled out a big 21-20 victory over the Broncos at Frank Bucci Field. ... Then-senior quarterback Mike Bojesen, who's now on the Carthage roster, passed for 198 yards and two TDs and rushed for 55 yards and a TD to lead Wilmot.

About Wilmot: The Panthers remained winless after last week's 21-17 home loss to Elkhorn, though they led 17-6 at halftime before being outscored 15-0 in the third quarter and coming up short on some late chances. ... With that defeat, Wilmot had its streak of 10 consecutive playoff berths in non-COVID years snapped. ... Junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman has passed for 585 yards and five TDs, while junior Anthony Hall 440 yards and six TDs rushing and receiving and has also passed for a TD.