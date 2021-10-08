High school football Week 8 preview: Elkhorn at Central

Elkhorn (3-3, 2-3 Southern Lakes Conference) at

Central (3-4, 1-4 Southern Lakes Conference)

About Elkhorn: The Elks can gain automatic playoff eligibility with a win tonight and next week at home against Union Grove. ... They're coming off a 27-7 SLC home loss to Waterford last week in which they were held to just 138 total yards. ... Seniors Tyler Etten (527, two TDs) and Connor Lom (522, four) have both rushed for over 500 yards.

About Central: The Falcons have dropped four of their past five and cannot gain automatic playoff eligibility. ... They're coming off last week's 42-27 SLC home loss to Lake Geneva Badger in which they gave the Badgers, tied for first place in the SLC at 5-0, all they could handle. ... Starting in place of injured sophomore Brock Koeppel, junior quarterback Nick Argersinger went 28-of-39 passing for 367 yards, two TDs and no INTs against Badger. ... Sophomore Colin Meininger caught 13 passes for 183 yards and two TDs and now leads the conference with 424 receiving yards, is second to senior teammate Zach Kazumura (37) with 30 receptions and is tied for first with five receiving TDs. ... Senior running back Jakob Simmons, who ranks fifth in the state with 1,271 rushing yards per WisSports.net, left last week's game early with an injury and did not return.