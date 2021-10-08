High school football Week 8 preview: Indian Trail at Racine Horlick

Indian Trail (3-5, 2-3 Southeast Conference) at

Racine Horlick (4-3, 2-3 Southeast Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Horlick Field, Racine

Last meeting: The teams last played on Oct. 4, 2019, at Horlick Field, as the Hawks withstood 311 rushing yards by the Rebels and went on to win, 45-26. ... Horlick played an alternate spring schedule last season and Indian Trail played in the fall, so they did not meet.

About Indian Trail: The Hawks are coming off a 34-13 SEC home loss to crosstown rival Bradford last week, but they still control their playoff fate and can qualify automatically for the postseason by winning tonight and next week at Racine Park. ... Indian Trail replaced a Week 4 game forfeited by SEC foe Racine Case with non-conference opponent Brookfield Central and lost, but the Case forfeit will be counted by the WIAA in the Hawks' record toward playoff eligibility. ... Sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen leads the SEC with 867 rushing yards and is tied for second with eight rushing TDs. ... This is Indian Trail's first game, not including the Case forfeit, against a Racine school since the 2019 season.