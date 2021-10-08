High school football Week 8 preview: Indian Trail at Racine Horlick

Indian Trail (3-5, 2-3 Southeast Conference) at
Racine Horlick (4-3, 2-3 Southeast Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Horlick Field, Racine
Last meeting: The teams last played on Oct. 4, 2019, at Horlick Field, as the Hawks withstood 311 rushing yards by the Rebels and went on to win, 45-26. ... Horlick played an alternate spring schedule last season and Indian Trail played in the fall, so they did not meet.
About Indian Trail: The Hawks are coming off a 34-13 SEC home loss to crosstown rival Bradford last week, but they still control their playoff fate and can qualify automatically for the postseason by winning tonight and next week at Racine Park. ... Indian Trail replaced a Week 4 game forfeited by SEC foe Racine Case with non-conference opponent Brookfield Central and lost, but the Case forfeit will be counted by the WIAA in the Hawks' record toward playoff eligibility. ... Sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen leads the SEC with 867 rushing yards and is tied for second with eight rushing TDs. ... This is Indian Trail's first game, not including the Case forfeit, against a Racine school since the 2019 season.
About Horlick: The Rebels can also clinch an automatic playoff berth by winning their last two games, tonight and next week at Bradford. ... Horlick is coming off a 42-13 SEC home win last week over Case in which the Rebels racked up 382 rushing yards on 56 attempts. ... Junior Shawn Griffin ranks second in the SEC behind Dagen with 676 rushing yards and has rushed for six TDs.