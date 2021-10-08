High school football Week 8 preview: Racine Park at Bradford

Racine Park (1-4, 1-3 Southeast Conference) at

Bradford (3-4, 3-2 Southeast Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Bradford Stadium

Last meeting: The teams have not played each other since Oct. 18, 2019, a 37-14 Bradford victory at Bradford Stadium. ... The Panthers played an alternate spring schedule last season and the Red Devils played in the fall, so they did not meet.

About Park: The Panthers are coming off a thrilling 34-30 SEC win last week over Tremper at Ameche Field in which junior Trey Carothers played quarterback for the first time and torched the Trojans for 231 rushing yards and four TDs. ... Park could not play its scheduled games in Weeks 2 and 3 due to COVID-19 protocol. ... Carothers also leads the Panthers with 236 yards and three TDs receiving.