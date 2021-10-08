High school football Week 8 preview: Racine Park at Bradford

Racine Park (1-4, 1-3 Southeast Conference) at
Bradford (3-4, 3-2 Southeast Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Bradford Stadium
Last meeting: The teams have not played each other since Oct. 18, 2019, a 37-14 Bradford victory at Bradford Stadium. ... The Panthers played an alternate spring schedule last season and the Red Devils played in the fall, so they did not meet.
About Park: The Panthers are coming off a thrilling 34-30 SEC win last week over Tremper at Ameche Field in which junior Trey Carothers played quarterback for the first time and torched the Trojans for 231 rushing yards and four TDs. ... Park could not play its scheduled games in Weeks 2 and 3 due to COVID-19 protocol. ... Carothers also leads the Panthers with 236 yards and three TDs receiving.
About Bradford: With a win, the Red Devils will secure their sixth consecutive playoff berth. ... They're coming off a 34-13 SEC victory over crosstown rival Indian Trail last week at Jaskwhich Stadium. ... Senior quarterback Nate Olson ranks second in the SEC with 1,102 passing yards and 15 passing TDs. ... Senior receiver Quinton Henry ranks third with 370 receiving yards and tied for second with five receiving TDs, while senior receiver Christian Crump is fifth with 319 receiving yards and tied for fourth with four receiving TDs. ... Junior running back Keany Parks is third with 630 rushing yards and has scored eight total TDs.