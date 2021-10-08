High school football Week 8 preview: St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran

The showdown is here, and the Midwest Classic Conference title is on the line.

The St. Joseph football game has reached the second-to-last game of the regular season undefeated, and now the Lancers will play the biggest regular-season game the program has seen in years when they travel to Pritchard Park in Racine for a 7 p.m. kickoff tonight against Racine Lutheran.

The teams both enter the contest 5-0 in Midwest Classic play, with Brookfield Academy alone in third place at 3-2 in the conference. So the winner of tonight's huge matchup at Pritchard Park will secure at least a share of the conference title and will just need to win its Week 9 game for the outright crown.

St. Joseph (7-0 overall) is coming off last week's key 28-14 win over Brookfield Academy at Bradford Stadium in which the Lancers trailed 14-7 at halftime but rallied with 21 unanswered points in the second half. They held at No. 3 in this week's Division-6 state coaches poll, behind only Eau Claire Regis and Colby, for the second straight week and also broke into the Associated Press Small Division state poll for the first time with four votes.

The Lancers have outscored their opponents this season, 275-52.