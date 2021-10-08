High school football Week 8 preview: St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran

The showdown is here, and the Midwest Classic Conference title is on the line.
The St. Joseph football game has reached the second-to-last game of the regular season undefeated, and now the Lancers will play the biggest regular-season game the program has seen in years when they travel to Pritchard Park in Racine for a 7 p.m. kickoff tonight against Racine Lutheran.
The teams both enter the contest 5-0 in Midwest Classic play, with Brookfield Academy alone in third place at 3-2 in the conference. So the winner of tonight's huge matchup at Pritchard Park will secure at least a share of the conference title and will just need to win its Week 9 game for the outright crown.
St. Joseph (7-0 overall) is coming off last week's key 28-14 win over Brookfield Academy at Bradford Stadium in which the Lancers trailed 14-7 at halftime but rallied with 21 unanswered points in the second half. They held at No. 3 in this week's Division-6 state coaches poll, behind only Eau Claire Regis and Colby, for the second straight week and also broke into the Associated Press Small Division state poll for the first time with four votes.
The Lancers have outscored their opponents this season, 275-52.
Racine Lutheran, meanwhile, is 7-1 overall, as the Crusaders have played an extra game after replacing what was counted as a forfeit win over Midwest Classic foe Whitefish Bay Dominican in Week 3 with non-conference opponent Wisconsin Lutheran. The Crusaders' only defeat was a 35-14 Week 1 non-conference loss to Union Grove, ranked No. 3 in this week's Division-3 state coaches poll.
Racine Lutheran has not broken into the state coaches poll yet, but the Crusaders did finish ahead of St. Joseph this week with seven votes in the AP Small Division state poll.
Racine Lutheran has also won four straight meetings with St. Joseph, going back to the Lancers' 32-6 victory on Sept. 16, 2016, at Ameche Field.
Here's a closer look at the big St. Joseph-Racine Lutheran matchup. Previews on the rest of tonight's Week 8 county high school football games will also be online at kenoshanews.com/sports, and all Week 8 previews are in Friday's print edition of the News.
St. Joseph (7-0, 5-0 Midwest Classic Conference) at
Racine Lutheran (7-1, 5-0 Midwest Classic Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Pritchard Park, Racine
Broadcast: WLIP radio (AM 1050)
Last meeting: The teams met to close out last season in what was considered a WIAA Division-5 Level 2 playoff game, and the Crusaders rolled to a 54-13 victory at Central High School in Paddock Lake. ... Racine Lutheran quarterback Camdin Jansen, now a senior, went 11-of-13 passing for 106 yards and a TD, while St. Joseph quarterback Jacob Ashmus, also a senior now, finished 13-of-25 passing for 87 yards with two TDs and two INTs.
About St. Joseph: The Lancers have already clinched a berth in the WIAA playoffs, their 16th since 2000. ... Senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus has passed for 965 yards and a conference-leading 16 TDs to just three INTs. ... Sophomore running back Jayden Gordon is coming off a three-TD performance in last week's win over Brookfield Academy and has rushed for 578 yards and nine TDs this season. ... Senior running back/linebacker Caden Tolefree also has nine rushing TDs, while senior receiver Andrew Alia has caught 22 passes for 362 yards and four TDs, senior receiver DeAndre Baptiste has 20 catches for 351 yards and six TDs and junior tight end Luke Schuler has 11 catches for 198 yards and five TDs.
About Racine Lutheran: The Crusaders have also clinched a playoff berth, their sixth straight under head coach Scott Smith, including a WIAA Division-6 state runner-up finish in 2018. ... Last week, Racine Lutheran routed Burlington Catholic Central, 55-14, in Midwest Classic play. ... Senior quarterback Camdin Jansen is second in the conference with 1,256 passing yards and has 13 passing TDs, while senior running back Isaiah Folsom ranks second in the conference with 743 rushing yards 15 rushing TDs. ... Senior Gavin Zawicki (36 catches, 656 yards, six TDs) and junior Eric Ibarra (28, 464, six) rank second and third, respectively, in the Midwest Classic in receiving yards.