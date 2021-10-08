High school football Week 8 preview: Tremper at Franklin

Tremper (3-4, 2-3 Southeast Conference) at

Franklin (7-0, 5-0 Southeast Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Franklin High School

Last meeting: The Sabers cruised to a 50-0 win on Oct. 9 of last season at Ameche Field, as they built up a 37-0 advantage by halftime.

About Tremper: The Trojans are coming off last week's 34-30 SEC loss to Racine Park that dealt a crushing blow to the team's hopes of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2010. ... Tremper will need to win its final two games, against top-ranked Franklin and ninth-ranked Oak Creek, to gain automatic postseason eligibility. ... Senior quarterback Cash Raethke has passed for 743 yards and 10 TDs, while senior Kyle Holm (366), junior Deszmund White (235), junior Tyler Hansen (230), sophomore Mason Prozanski (190) and Raethke (141) have all surpassed 100 rushing yards. ... White has also caught 12 passes for 238 yards and four TDs.