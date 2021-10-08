High school football Week 8 preview: Tremper at Franklin

Tremper (3-4, 2-3 Southeast Conference) at
Franklin (7-0, 5-0 Southeast Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Franklin High School
Last meeting: The Sabers cruised to a 50-0 win on Oct. 9 of last season at Ameche Field, as they built up a 37-0 advantage by halftime.
About Tremper: The Trojans are coming off last week's 34-30 SEC loss to Racine Park that dealt a crushing blow to the team's hopes of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2010. ... Tremper will need to win its final two games, against top-ranked Franklin and ninth-ranked Oak Creek, to gain automatic postseason eligibility. ... Senior quarterback Cash Raethke has passed for 743 yards and 10 TDs, while senior Kyle Holm (366), junior Deszmund White (235), junior Tyler Hansen (230), sophomore Mason Prozanski (190) and Raethke (141) have all surpassed 100 rushing yards. ... White has also caught 12 passes for 238 yards and four TDs.
About Franklin: The Sabers held at No. 1 this week in both the Division-1 state coaches and AP Large Division state polls. ... Franklin, coming off last week's 34-14 SEC win at arch-rival Oak Creek, would clinch at least a share of the SEC title with a win tonight. ... Senior quarterback Myles Burkett, who's already committed to play at the University of Wisconsin, leads the state with 1,815 passing yards and has tossed 18 TD passes to one INT. ... Franklin has won 36 straight games against Kenosha County opponents going back to 2011, including wins of 49-7 over Indian Trail in Week 3 and 42-3 over Bradford in Week 6 this season.