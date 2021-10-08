 Skip to main content
High school football Week 8 preview: Whitefish Bay Dominican at Christian Life
High school football Week 8 preview: Whitefish Bay Dominican at Christian Life

Whitefish Bay Dominican (0-7, 0-5 Midwest Classic Conference) at
Christian Life (3-4, 1-4 Midwest Classic Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Ameche Field

Last meeting: The programs have not played each other yet, as last season's scheduled game was forfeited by Dominican.

About Dominican: The Knights are still seeking their first win of the season and are coming off a 24-18 Midwest Classic home loss to Living Word Lutheran last week. ... Senior quarterback Ian Stefaniak has passed for 465 yards and two TDs and rushed for 110 yards and a TD.

About Christian Life: The Eagles, who have been eliminated from automatic postseason contention, are looking to snap a four-game losing streak after starting the season 3-0. ... Last week, they dropped a Midwest Classic shootout, 44-39, at Kingdom Prep Lutheran. ... CLS has put up some gaudy offensive numbers, as junior quarterback Erik Decker leads the conference and ranks 14th in the state, according to WisSports.net, with 1,393 passing yards, while senior Carl Travis leads the conference and ranks eighth in the state with 684 receiving yards and has three TD receptions. ... Decker also has a team-leading 360 rushing yards and has accounted for 24 total TDs, 13 passing and 11 rushing.

