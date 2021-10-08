High school football Week 8 preview: Wilmot at Burlington

Wilmot (0-6, 0-5 Southern Lakes Conference) at
Burlington (3-4, 3-2 Southern Lakes Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Don Dalton Stadium, Burlington
Last meeting: The teams' scheduled meeting last season was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol, so they have not played since Oct. 4, 2019, in Burlington, when the Panthers pulled out a wild 35-34 victory on Zack Watson's 3-yard TD pass to Joey Tanski and Blake Weaver's extra point with 18 seconds left.
About Wilmot: Still seeking their first win of the season, the Panthers were blanked, 35-0, last week at home by Union Grove, tied for first with Badger at 5-0 in the SLC. ... Wilmot has been shut out three times this season and will not make the postseason, snapping a streak of 10 straight playoff appearances in non-COVID seasons. ... Junior Anthony Hall leads the Panthers with 524 yards rushing and receiving and six total TDs.
About Burlington: The Demons need one more win to become playoff eligible for the fifth straight season. ... Last week, they held Delavan-Darien to 95 total yards in a 21-7 SLC road victory. ... Sophomore quarterback Jack Sulik leads the Demons with 506 passing yards and six TDs, senior Connor McNamara has 391 rushing yards, senior Austin Dow has caught 18 passes for 301 yards and two TDs and sophomore Tommy Teberg has 18 catches for 219 yards and five TDs.