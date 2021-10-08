High school football Week 8 preview: Wilmot at Burlington

Wilmot (0-6, 0-5 Southern Lakes Conference) at

Burlington (3-4, 3-2 Southern Lakes Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Don Dalton Stadium, Burlington

Last meeting: The teams' scheduled meeting last season was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol, so they have not played since Oct. 4, 2019, in Burlington, when the Panthers pulled out a wild 35-34 victory on Zack Watson's 3-yard TD pass to Joey Tanski and Blake Weaver's extra point with 18 seconds left.

About Wilmot: Still seeking their first win of the season, the Panthers were blanked, 35-0, last week at home by Union Grove, tied for first with Badger at 5-0 in the SLC. ... Wilmot has been shut out three times this season and will not make the postseason, snapping a streak of 10 straight playoff appearances in non-COVID seasons. ... Junior Anthony Hall leads the Panthers with 524 yards rushing and receiving and six total TDs.