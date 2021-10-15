High school football Week 9 preview: Central at Wilmot

Central (4-4, 2-4 Southern Lakes Conference) at

Wilmot (0-7, 0-6 Southern Lakes Conference)

Last meeting: In a rare Tuesday night matchup last season on Oct. 13 in Paddock Lake, the Falcons won a 37-31 thriller on a late TD pass from Michael Mulhollon to Jack Rose. ... It was Central's first win over Wilmot since 2010 and its first non-forfeit win over Wilmot since 2007. ... This is the 58th meeting in the series that dates back to 1963, with Wilmot holding a 42-16 edge.

About Central: The Falcons are coming off a thrilling 25-24 SLC victory over Elkhorn last week in Paddock Lake. ... Central scored 13 points in the game's final eight minutes, including a 4-yard TD run by senior Jakob Simmons with under 2 minutes left for the win. ... Simmons, who has been banged-up and has had limited carries the last two weeks, still ranks 14th in the state with 1,278 rushing yards and is tied for 13th with 17 rushing TDs, according to WisSports.net. ... Junior Nick Argersinger has started at QB the last two weeks after sophomore Brock Koeppel was injured and has passed for 523 yards and five TDs in those two games. ... Sophomore Colin Meininger leads the SLC with 493 receiving yards and seven receiving TDs and is second with 35 catches.