High school football Week 9 preview: Christian Life at Brookfield Academy

Christian Life (5-4, 3-3 Midwest Classic Conference) at

Brookfield Academy (6-3, 4-2 Midwest Classic Conference)

About Christian Life: The Eagles are coming off 56-15 Midwest Classic blowout of Whitefish Bay Dominican at Ameche Field last week that snapped a four-game losing streak. ... CLS has put up some huge offensive numbers, as junior QB Erik Decker is 11th in the state with 1,632 passing yards and tied for 17th with 17 passing TDs and has also rushed for a team-high 398 yards and 11 more TDs to give him 28 total TDs. ... Senior Carl Travis is tied for 10th in the state with 44 catches, ranks eighth with 779 receiving yards and has five TD catches, while freshman Dequavion Pinter is 13th among Division-6 players with 464 receiving yards and tied for fourth with seven TD catches.