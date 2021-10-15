High school football Week 9 preview: Indian Trail at Racine Park

Indian Trail (3-6, 2-4 Southeast Conference) at

Racine Park (1-5, 1-4 Southeast Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Pritchard Park, Racine

Last meeting: The teams have not played since Sept. 6, 2019, when the Hawks edged the Panthers, 18-14, at Jaskwhich Stadium by scoring 13 points in the final 3 minutes. ... Park played an alternate spring schedule last season and Indian Trail played in the fall, so they did not meet.

About Indian Trail: The Hawks are coming off last week's 51-49 shootout loss to Horlick in an SEC game at Horlick Field. ... Indian Trail racked up some big stats in the game, as junior Justice Lovelace rushed for 201 yards and a TD on just eight carries and caught four passes for 78 yards and another two TDs, while sophomore QB LJ Dagen rushed for 132 yards and three TDs and passed for 154 yards and two TDs. ... Dagen is just a yard short of 1,000 rushing yards for the season and has also passed for 487 yards and totaled 15 TDs, while Lovelace has 613 rushing yards, leads the team with 151 receiving yards and has scored seven total TDs.