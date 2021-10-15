High school football Week 9 preview: Lake Country Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran

Lake Country Lutheran (8-0, 6-0 Metro Classic Conference) at

Shoreland Lutheran (1-7, 1-5 Metro Classic Conference)

About Lake Country Lutheran: One of the top small-school programs in the state, the Lightning won the WIAA Division-5 state title in 2019, the last time championships were held, and go into Week 9 ranked No. 1 in the Division-5 state coaches poll and No. 2 in the AP Medium Division state poll. ... They're coming off a 48-8 Metro Classic home win over St. Thomas More last week and have outscored their opponents this season, 368-62. ... Senior QB Luke Haertle has passed for 1,262 yards and is tied for seventh in the state with 21 passing TDs and has also rushed for 295 yards and three TDs. ... One of the best athletes in the state, Haertle will enter the boys basketball season as Wisconsin's top active career scorer and last season led the Lightning to a WIAA Division-3 state runner-up finish.