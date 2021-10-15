High school football Week 9 preview: Living Word Lutheran at St. Joseph

Living Word Lutheran (3-6, 2-4 Midwest Classic Conference) at

St. Joseph (9-0, 6-0 Midwest Classic Conference)

About Living Word Lutheran: The Timberwolves are coming off a 34-6 Midwest Classic home loss last week to Brookfield Academy and would be officially eliminated from playoff contention with a loss tonight. .... However, if LWL can pull off a huge upset, it would get into the playoffs with a high tiebreaker figure, according to WisSports.net . ... Junior QB Mark Schaefer has passed for 722 yards and six TDs and junior Jaron Crowder has rushed for 588 yards and eight TDs.

About St. Joseph: The Lancers can finish with an undefeated regular season and claim the Midwest Classic title outright with a win tonight. ... Last week, they never trailed in a big 28-7 Midwest Classic win over Racine Lutheran, now in second place, to secure their first conference title since winning a share of the old Lakeshore Conference championship in 2005. ... Senior QB Jacob Ashmus has passed for 1,029 yards and 17 TDs, sophomore Jayden Gordon has rushed for 607 yards and 11 TDs and senior Caden Tolefree has rushed for 245 yards and 10 TDs. ... St. Joseph is also led by the receiving trio of seniors Andrew Alia (23 catches, 363 yards, four TDs) and DeAndre Baptiste (21, 361, six) and junior TE Luke Schuler (15, 251, six).