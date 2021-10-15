High school football Week 9 preview: Many playoff implications for county teams tonight

Let the prognostications, scenarios and projections fly.
It's Week 9 of the high school football calendar in Wisconsin, which means the final week of the regular season. Teams around the state will be jockeying for playoff berths and seedings, while interested observers try to figure out what's going to happen.
That'll be all settled by Saturday, when the WIAA will use an electronic seeding system for the first time to lay out the 224-team playoff field across seven divisions. According to WisSports.net, the WIAA has said it will release the official playoff field around midnight Friday after the Week 9 games are complete, and the official playoff brackets and matchups will be released sometime Saturday afternoon.
Going into Week 9, here's how the playoff scenarios shake out for county teams:
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Bradford is the lone SEC program in the city to have clinched an automatic playoff berth, as the Red Devils have secured a winning conference record and will go into tonight's home game against Racine Horlick looking to bolster their resume for seeding in the Division-1 field.
Tremper and Indian Trail, meanwhile, can still get into the Division-1 field via tiebreaker due to strength of victories with 3-4 SEC records, but both must win tonight.
For the Trojans, a victory over eighth-ranked Oak Creek at Ameche Field would almost surely be enough, according to WisSports.net football editor Travis Wilson, to get them into the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
Wilson's projections also have Indian Trail getting into the field with a win over Racine Park at Pritchard Park in Racine, but the Hawks would be one of the last teams in if they make it.
Needless to say, both Tremper and Indian Trail are out of the playoffs with a loss tonight.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
Central and Wilmot will square off tonight at Wilmot's Frank Bucci Field in the 59th edition of their county rivalry.
While only pride is on the line for the Panthers, a playoff berth could be on the line for the Falcons.
Central would improve to 3-4 in the SLC with a win, which according to Wilson's projections would be enough to get them in the playoffs for the first time since 2010 as one of the last teams in the field. The Falcons would be in the Division-2 draw.
Central is out with a loss, while Wilmot enters the game winless in SLC play and has already been eliminated from postseason contention.
MIDWEST CLASSIC CONFERENCE
St. Joseph is already in the playoff field and Christian Life is trying to get there from the Midwest Classic.
The Lancers, who stayed at No. 3 this week in the Division-6 state coaches poll and received nine votes in the Associated Press Small Division state poll, clinched at least a share of the Midwest Classic title with last week's big win over Racine Lutheran and would claim it outright with a win tonight over Living Word Lutheran at Jaskwhich Stadium.
St. Joseph is looking to finish the regular season with a 10-0 record, including a forfeit win over HOPE Christian in Week 3 that counts toward playoff eligibility, and is listed by WisSports.net in the Division-6 playoff field. With a win tonight, the Lancers would have a strong claim to be a No. 1 seed.
CLS, meanwhile, is 3-3 in conference play for WIAA playoff purposes, since a forfeit win over HOPE Christian in Week 7 is counted as a conference victory for playoff eligibility. So the Eagles would clinch automatic playoff eligibility for the first time in program history with a win tonight at Brookfield Academy, which is already playoff bound.
With a loss, however, CLS would have too low of a resume in a tiebreaker scenario and would be left out, according to Wilson.
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE
Shoreland Lutheran, the only county team in the Metro Classic, has already been eliminated from postseason contention going into tonight's finale at home against top-ranked Lake Country Lutheran.
So, to sum it up, here are the playoff scenarios for every county team tonight:
ALREADY IN: Bradford, St. Joseph.
IN WITH A WIN/OUT WITH A LOSS: Tremper, Indian Trail, Central (projected in with a win); Christian Life (automatically in with a win).
ALREADY OUT: Wilmot, Shoreland Lutheran.
Previews on all the Week 9 matchups tonight on county teams will be online at kenoshanews.com/sports and are also in Friday's print edition of the News.