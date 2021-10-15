High school football Week 9 preview: Many playoff implications for county teams tonight

For the Trojans, a victory over eighth-ranked Oak Creek at Ameche Field would almost surely be enough, according to WisSports.net football editor Travis Wilson, to get them into the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Wilson's projections also have Indian Trail getting into the field with a win over Racine Park at Pritchard Park in Racine, but the Hawks would be one of the last teams in if they make it.

Needless to say, both Tremper and Indian Trail are out of the playoffs with a loss tonight.

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE

Central and Wilmot will square off tonight at Wilmot's Frank Bucci Field in the 59th edition of their county rivalry.

While only pride is on the line for the Panthers, a playoff berth could be on the line for the Falcons.

Central would improve to 3-4 in the SLC with a win, which according to Wilson's projections would be enough to get them in the playoffs for the first time since 2010 as one of the last teams in the field. The Falcons would be in the Division-2 draw.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Central is out with a loss, while Wilmot enters the game winless in SLC play and has already been eliminated from postseason contention.