High school football Week 9 preview: Oak Creek at Tremper

Oak Creek (7-1, 5-1 Southeast Conference) at

Tremper (3-5, 2-4 Southeast Conference)

When: 6 p.m. tonight

Where: Ameche Field

Last meeting: The teams met on Oct. 16 of last season in Oak Creek, and the Knights built a 33-0 lead before finishing with a 33-14 victory.

About Oak Creek: The Knights are coming off a 51-0 SEC blowout win at Racine Case last week. ... Ranked No. 8 in this week's Division-1 state coaches poll and No. 10 in the AP Large Division state poll, Oak Creek's only loss this season was by a 34-14 score at home to top-ranked Franklin in Week 7. ... The Knights have allowed just 10.4 points and 193.6 yards per game. ... Sophomore QB Cade Palkowksi has passed for 995 yards and 14 TDs and rushed for 215 yards and two more TDs