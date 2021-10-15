 Skip to main content
High school football Week 9 preview: Oak Creek at Tremper
Oak Creek (7-1, 5-1 Southeast Conference) at
Tremper (3-5, 2-4 Southeast Conference)

When: 6 p.m. tonight

Where: Ameche Field

Last meeting: The teams met on Oct. 16 of last season in Oak Creek, and the Knights built a 33-0 lead before finishing with a 33-14 victory.

About Oak Creek: The Knights are coming off a 51-0 SEC blowout win at Racine Case last week. ... Ranked No. 8 in this week's Division-1 state coaches poll and No. 10 in the AP Large Division state poll, Oak Creek's only loss this season was by a 34-14 score at home to top-ranked Franklin in Week 7. ... The Knights have allowed just 10.4 points and 193.6 yards per game. ... Sophomore QB Cade Palkowksi has passed for 995 yards and 14 TDs and rushed for 215 yards and two more TDs

About Tremper: The Trojans are coming off last week's 63-7 loss at top-ranked Franklin and have dropped two straight overall. ... Tremper has five players who have rushed for at least 100 yards in senior Kyle Holm (415), junior Deszmund White (257), junior Tyler Hansen (231), sophomore Mason Prozanski (193) and senior QB Cash Raethke (170) and three players with at least 200 receiving yards in White (258), junior Carson Nye (224) and junior Jordan Parker (217). ... Raethke has passed for 804 yards and 10 TDs.

Tremper’s Tyler Hansen scores on 7-yard run.
