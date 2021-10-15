High school football Week 9 preview: Racine Horlick at Bradford

Racine Horlick (5-3, 3-3 Southeast Conference) at

Bradford (4-4, 4-2 Southeast Conference)

When: 5:30 p.m. tonight

Where: Bradford Stadium

Broadcast: WLIP radio (AM 1050)

Last meeting: The teams have not met since Sept. 6, 2019, when the Red Devils shut out the Rebels, 14-0, at Horlick Field. ... Horlick played an alternate spring schedule last season, while Bradford played a fall schedule, so the teams did not meet.

About Horlick: The Rebels are coming off a wild 51-49 SEC victory over Indian Trail last week at Horlick Field. ... The Rebels gained 545 total yards, including 420 on the ground, but also gave up 523 total yards. ... With a win tonight, Horlick will gain automatic playoff eligibility, but even with a loss, WisSports.net projects them to sneak in on the bubble via tiebreaker. ... Junior Shawn Griffin has rushed for 863 yards and nine TDs, including 187 and three last week.