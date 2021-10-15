High school football Week 9 preview: Racine Horlick at Bradford

Racine Horlick (5-3, 3-3 Southeast Conference) at
Bradford (4-4, 4-2 Southeast Conference)
When: 5:30 p.m. tonight
Where: Bradford Stadium
Broadcast: WLIP radio (AM 1050)
Last meeting: The teams have not met since Sept. 6, 2019, when the Red Devils shut out the Rebels, 14-0, at Horlick Field. ... Horlick played an alternate spring schedule last season, while Bradford played a fall schedule, so the teams did not meet.
About Horlick: The Rebels are coming off a wild 51-49 SEC victory over Indian Trail last week at Horlick Field. ... The Rebels gained 545 total yards, including 420 on the ground, but also gave up 523 total yards. ... With a win tonight, Horlick will gain automatic playoff eligibility, but even with a loss, WisSports.net projects them to sneak in on the bubble via tiebreaker. ... Junior Shawn Griffin has rushed for 863 yards and nine TDs, including 187 and three last week.
About Bradford: The Red Devils clinched automatic playoff eligibility with last week's 52-18 SEC home rout of Racine Park and have won two straight and three of their last four. ... All of Bradford's losses this season have come to state-ranked opponents, including three teams ranked No. 1 at the time the Red Devils played them. ... Senior QB Nate Olson ranks 33rd in the state with 1,339 passing yards and tied for 12th with 19 passing TDs. ... Senior Quinton Henry has 440 receiving yards and seven TDs, senior Christian Crump has 359 receiving yards and four TDs and junior Keany Parks has combined for 966 yards and 10 TDs rushing and receiving.