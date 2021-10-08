High school football Wek 8 preview: Shoreland Lutheran at University School

Shoreland Lutheran (1-6, 1-4 Metro Classic Conference) at University School (4-3, 2-3 Metro Classic Conference) Where: University School of Milwaukee Last meeting: The teams met on Oct. 9 last season at Shoreland, and the Wildcats rushed for 313 yards in a 27-7 win over the Pacers. About Shoreland: The Pacers are coming off a 14-6 Metro Classic home loss to St. Francis last week and have been eliminated from postseason contention. ... Senior Jared Babiak has rushed for 253 yards and three TDs, senior Nolan Cipov has rushed for 229 yards and two TDs and senior Tyler Rouse has caught 19 passes for 236 yards and three TDs. About University School: The Wildcats are coming off a 55-14 Metro Classic defeat last week at first-place Lake Country Lutheran, ranked No. 1 in the latest Division-5 state coaches poll, but they can still clinch a playoff berth for the ninth straight season by winning tonight and next week at Brown Deer. ... Junior Vidal Colon is second in the conference with 860 rushing yards and third with eight rushing TDs.
The Shoreland defense makes a stop.
Mike Johnson
IN PHOTOS: County high school football teams compete in Week 7 action
BRADFORD VS ITA
Bradford’s Keany Parks carries the ball during a Southeast Conference game against Indian Trail on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium. The Red Devils won, 34-13.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS ITA
Bradford’s Stefon Jackson-Mitchell looks for room to run during a Southeast Conference game against Indian Trail on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium. The Red Devils won, 34-13.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS ITA
Bradford’s Nate Olson throws a pass under pressure during a Southeast Conference game against Indian Trail on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium. The Red Devils won, 34-13.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS ITA
Bradford’s Nathaniel Barker, right, takes down Indian Trail’s Dayton Dahlquist during a Southeast Conference game on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium. The Red Devils won, 34-13.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS ITA
Bradford’s Nate Olson passes while under pressure from Indian Trail’s Christian Folsom during a Southeast Conference game on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium. The Red Devils won, 34-13.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS ITA
Bradford senior quarterback Nate Olson breaks a tackle during a Southeast Conference game against Indian Trail last week at Jaskwhich Stadium. The Red Devils can clinch automatic playoff eligibility with a win over Racine Park tonight at Bradford Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS ITA
Indian Trail’s LJ Dagen looks for a hole during a Southeast Conference game against Bradford on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium. The Red Devils won, 34-13.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS ITA
Indian Trail’s Justice Lovelace breaks a tackle attempt by Bradford’s Paul Schroeder during a Southeast Conference game on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium. The Red Devils won, 34-13.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS ITA
Indian Trail’s Alex Ballard, left, breaks up a pass intended for Bradford’s Quinton Henry during a Southeast Conference game on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium. The Red Devils won, 34-13.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS ITA
Bradford's Christian Crump runs with the ball during a Southeast Conference game against Indian Trail on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium. The Red Devils won, 34-13.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS ITA
Tucker Matrisch of the Indian Trail Homecoming Court, center, dances before the players take the field for a Southeast Conference game between Bradford and Indian Trail on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
BRADFORD VS ITA
Joel Lopez of the Indian Trail Homecoming Court dances before the players take the field for a Southeast Conference game between Bradford and Indian Trail on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
St. Joseph Football
St. Joseph quarterback Jacob Ashmus, back left, throws a pass to DeAndre Baptiste, front left, during a Midwest Classic Conference game against Brookfield Academy on Friday night at Bradford Stadium. The Lancers won, 28-14, to stay undefeated at 7-0.
PHOTO COURTESY RICHARD STAPELTON
St. Joseph Football
St. Joseph’s Jayden Gordon carries the ball during a Midwest Classic Conference game against Brookfield Academy on Friday night at Bradford Stadium. The Lancers won, 28-14, to remain undefeated at 7-0.
PHOTO COURTESY RICHARD STAPELTON
St. Joseph Football
St. Joseph senior Caden Tolefree (with ball) runs through a hole during a Midwest Classic Conference game against Brookfield Academy on Friday night at Bradford Stadium. The Lancers won, 28-14, to stay unbeaten at 7-0.
PHOTO COURTESY RICHARD STAPELTON
Central Football
Central’s Viny Greco (4) celebrated a fumble recovery by teammate Joseph Kavalauskas (bottom of pile) during a Southern Lakes Conference game against Lake Geneva Badger on Friday night in Paddock Lake. The first-place Badgers held off the Falcons, 42-27.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central Football
Central junior quarterback Nick Argersinger throws under pressure during a Southern Lakes Conference game against Lake Geneva Badger on Friday night in Paddock Lake. The first-place Badgers held off the Falcons, 42-27.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central Football
Central’s Mason Mitacek has a pass broken up by Lake Geneva Badger’s Max Baertschy during a Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday night in Paddock Lake. The first-place Badgers held off the Falcons, 42-27.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central Footbal
Central junior quarterback Nick Argersinger looks to throw during a Southern Lakes Conference game against Lake Geneva Badger on Friday night in Paddock Lake. The first-place Badgers held off the Falcons, 42-27.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
