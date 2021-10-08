High school football Wek 8 preview: Shoreland Lutheran at University School

Shoreland Lutheran (1-6, 1-4 Metro Classic Conference) at

University School (4-3, 2-3 Metro Classic Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: University School of Milwaukee

Last meeting: The teams met on Oct. 9 last season at Shoreland, and the Wildcats rushed for 313 yards in a 27-7 win over the Pacers.

About Shoreland: The Pacers are coming off a 14-6 Metro Classic home loss to St. Francis last week and have been eliminated from postseason contention. ... Senior Jared Babiak has rushed for 253 yards and three TDs, senior Nolan Cipov has rushed for 229 yards and two TDs and senior Tyler Rouse has caught 19 passes for 236 yards and three TDs.

About University School: The Wildcats are coming off a 55-14 Metro Classic defeat last week at first-place Lake Country Lutheran, ranked No. 1 in the latest Division-5 state coaches poll, but they can still clinch a playoff berth for the ninth straight season by winning tonight and next week at Brown Deer. ... Junior Vidal Colon is second in the conference with 860 rushing yards and third with eight rushing TDs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.