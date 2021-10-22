High school football WIAA first-round playoff previews: Red Devils, Lancers begin postseason roads

And then there were two.
When the dust finally settled and the state’s high school football regular season reached its conclusion with Week 9 games last Friday, only Bradford and St. Joseph advanced to the WIAA playoffs among the eight county programs.
Now we’ll see how far those two can go.
Both will be in first-round action at 7 p.m. tonight, with fifth-seeded Bradford opening at fourth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead in the Division-1 field and top-seeded St. Joseph hosting eighth-seeded Fall River/Rio at Ameche Field in the Division-6 draw.
After this weekend’s first-round games, just 16 teams will remain in each of the WIAA’s seven divisions as the season steams toward its finish with the State Championships, scheduled for Nov. 18-19 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Here’s a closer look at tonight’s first-round games for Bradford and St. Joseph:
Bradford (5-4) at Hartland Arrowhead (6-3)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Arrowhead HS (800 North Ave., Hartland)
What: WIAA Division-1 playoffs (first round)
Seeds: Bradford No. 5, Arrowhead No. 4
Up next: Winner advances to play either No. 1 seed Mukwonago or No. 8 seed Janesville Craig in the second round next week.
Last meeting: The teams actually met in the postseason just a year ago at Arrowhead in what was considered a Division-1 Level 2 playoff game to conclude the COVID-altered 2020 season. ... The Warhawks prevailed in a shootout, 36-34, coming back after the Red Devils held a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. ... Both QBs, then juniors, had big games, as Nate Olson passed for 239 yards and three TDs for Bradford and Charles Smith threw for 247 yards and three TDs for Arrowhead.
About Bradford: The Red Devils went 5-2 in Southeast Conference play and finished in third place behind conference champion and top-ranked Franklin and eighth-ranked Oak Creek. ... All four of Bradford losses were to ranked teams, as the Red Devils lost to Eau Claire Regis (No. 1 in Division-6) and Muskego (No. 4 in Division-4) in non-conference play and then to Oak Creek and Franklin in the SEC. ... Muskego was ranked No. 1 in Division-1 when Bradford played the Warriors, so the Red Devils played three No. 1-ranked teams during the regular season. ... Bradford is led by senior QB Nate Olson, who finished second in the SEC and 34th in the state with 1,505 passing yards, according to WisSports.net, and threw for 22 TDs, second in the conference and tied for 22nd in the state. ... Senior WR Quinton Henry, a semifinalist for the Al Toon Award as the top senior receiver in the state, ranked second in the SEC with 556 receiving yards, second with 32 receptions and second with eight TDs, while senior WR Christian Crump added 27 catches for 364 yards and four TDs. ... Junior Keany Parks, one of the most talented and versatile players in the area and the state, rushed for 772 yards and seven TDs on 127 carries and caught 16 passes for 326 yards and five more TDs. ... Senior OL Aidan Funk is a semifinalist for the Joe Thomas Award as the top senior offensive lineman in the state. ... Senior LB Mylan Smith leads the team with 94 total tackles, including 60 solo, nine for loss and three sacks. ... Bradford has reached the playoffs six years in a row but hasn’t won a fist-round game since making it to the third round in 2012, one season after winning an undefeated Division-1 state title in 2011. ... Bradford is led by first-year head coach Gaz Osmani.
About Arrowhead: The Warhawks compete in the Classic Eight Conference, arguably the deepest and most talented conference in the state. ... Arrowhead finished 5-2 in conference play and in third place behind fourth-ranked Muskego and fifth-ranked Mukwonago, who tied for the Classic Eight title at 6-1. ... Arrowhead was ranked No. 10 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll and received two votes in the Associated Press Large Division state poll. ... The Warhawks’ three losses this season all came to ranked opponents, too, as they lost by four points to Mequon Homestead (No. 5 in Division-2) in non-conference play and by four to Muskego and 21 to Mukwonago in the Classic Eight. ... In the loss to Muskego, which beat Bradford, 52-14, in Week 2, the Warriors scored a TD with 33 seconds left to edge the Warhawks. ... Senior RB Alijah Maher-Parr, a semifinalist for the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award as the top senior running back in the state, leads the Classic Eight and ranks seventh in the state with 1,634 rushing yards and is tied for sixth in the state with 22 rushing TDs. ... Senior QB Charles Smith, a semifinalist for the Dave Krieg Award as the top senior quarterback in the state, has passed for 1,469 yards and 16 TDs to just four INTs. ... The Warhawks also have three other senior position award semifinalists in University of Illinois OL commit Joey Okla (Joe Thomas Award), LB Brayden Arnett (John Anderson Award) and DB Rylee Klosinski (Jim Leonhard Award). ... Arrowhead is one of the state’s signature programs, having captured six WIAA Division-1 state titles (1993, ‘94, ‘96, 2007, ‘12, ‘13) and seven runner-up finishes (2000, ‘02, ‘03, ‘06, ‘08, ‘14, ‘15). ... However, the Warhawks have not gone past the second round since the 2015 runner-up finish. ... Arrowhead is led by head coach Matt Harris.
Fall River/Rio (3-6) at St. Joseph (9-0)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Ameche Field (8701 26th Ave.)
What: WIAA Division-6 playoffs (first round)
Seeds: Fall River/Rio No. 8, St. Joseph No. 1
Up next: Winner advances to play either No. 4 seed Waterloo or No. 5 seed Pardeeville in second round next week.
Last meeting: The programs have not met in recent history. ... Fall River and Rio combined to form the current co-op program prior to the 2019 season.
About Fall River/Rio: A co-op program, the Rebels compete in the Trailways Conference and went 4-3 in conference play, good for third place behind champion Oshkosh Lourdes, ranked No. 6 in the latest Division-7 state coaches poll, and second-place Randolph. ... Fall River/Rio qualified automatically for the playoffs with a 32-0 shutout victory at Cambria-Friesland in a regular-season finale. ... The Rebels feature a run-heavy offense, having attempted just 70 passes for 478 yards on the season to 339 rushing attempts for 2,091 yards, an average of 232.3 per game. ... Junior QB Matthew Miller leads the team with 613 rushing yards and 13 TDs, while senior Gavin Grams (478, three TDs), sophomore Ayden Price (399, six TDs) and senior Colten Pergande (373, four TDs) have all rushed for over 300 yards. ... Miller has also passed for 422 yards and two TDs. ... Senior Gavin Woodill, a semifinalist for the Tim Krumrie Award as the state’s top senior defensive lineman, leads the Rebels with 64 total tackles, including 54 solo, 20 for loss and five sacks. ... The Rebels technically have four wins per the WIAA, including a forfeit victory over Wayland Academy on Oct. 1. ... Before joining into a co-op team, Fall River had made three straight WIAA Division-7 playoff appearances from 2016-18, while Rio had fashioned a streak of 10 consecutive Division-7 playoff berths from 2006-15. ... The current program is led by head coach Cody Schultz.
About St. Joseph: The Lancers rolled to an undefeated Midwest Classic Conference title, their first conference championship since winning a share of the old Lakeshore Conference title in 2005. ... In the process, St. Joseph outscored its nine opponents, 359-77, outgaining them by a per-game average of 277.7-160.7 in the process. ... The Lancers, who technically have 10 wins per the WIAA when a Week 3 forfeit victory against HOPE Christian is included, stayed at No. 3 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll, behind Eau Claire Regis and Colby, and moved into the Associated Press Small Division state top 10 for the first time at No. 10. ... The offense has been very balanced, as senior QB Jacob Ashmus has passed for 1,245 yards and 21 TDs, tied for 16th in the state per WisSports.net, while sophomore RB Jayden Gordon has rushed for 685 yards and 12 TDs on 118 carries and senior RB/LB Caden Tolefree has added 269 rushing yards and 11 TDs on 39 attempts. ... In the receiving corps, senior DeAndre Baptiste has caught 27 passes for 465 yards and eight TDs, senior Andrew Alia has 24 catches for 387 yards and five TDs and junior TE Luke Schuler has 17 receptions for 291 yards and seven TDs. ... The defense has allowed just 607 rushing yards on an average of 2.6 per carry and is led by Tolefree, a semifinalist for the John Anderson Award as the top senior linebacker in the state. ... Tolefree leads the team with 76 total tackles, including 41 solo, nine for loss and two sacks. ... This is St. Joseph’s 16th WIAA playoff appearance overall and its first in a non-COVID year since playing in the Division-5 bracket in 2017. ... The Lancers last reached the second round in 2016, in Division-5, and their best WIAA playoff finish was a Division-5 state runner-up showing in 2001. ... St. Joseph is led by third-year head coach Matt Rizzo, who was previously the head coach at Bradford for five seasons from 2013-17.
FYI: Eau Claire Regis, the top-ranked team all season in the Division-6 state coaches poll and the WIAA Division-6 state runner-up the last time championships were held, in 2019, was slotted into Division-7 for this year’s playoffs after the enrollment sizes of all the schools in the field were sorted out. That means St. Joseph, at No. 3, is the second-highest ranked school in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll going into the Division-6 playoffs. Colby, ranked No. 2, is also a No. 1 seed in the Division-6 field, along with sixth-ranked Darlington and unranked Durand.
Glance at the field
Here are the four No. 1 seeds in each of the WIAA’s seven divisions:
Division-1: Kimberly, Franklin, Sun Prairie, Mukwonago.
Division-2: Waunakee, De Pere, Union Grove, Mequon Homestead.
Division-3: Mosinee, Luxemburg-Casco, Greendale, Plymouth.
Division-4: Northwestern, Wisconsin Dells, Madison Edgewood, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Division-5: La Crosse Aquinas, Amherst, Marshall, Lake Country Lutheran.
Division-6: Durand, Colby, Darlington, St. Joseph.
Division-7: Eau Claire Regis, Hurley, Highland, Hilbert.