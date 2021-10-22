High school football WIAA first-round playoff previews: Red Devils, Lancers begin postseason roads

About St. Joseph: The Lancers rolled to an undefeated Midwest Classic Conference title, their first conference championship since winning a share of the old Lakeshore Conference title in 2005. ... In the process, St. Joseph outscored its nine opponents, 359-77, outgaining them by a per-game average of 277.7-160.7 in the process. ... The Lancers, who technically have 10 wins per the WIAA when a Week 3 forfeit victory against HOPE Christian is included, stayed at No. 3 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll, behind Eau Claire Regis and Colby, and moved into the Associated Press Small Division state top 10 for the first time at No. 10. ... The offense has been very balanced, as senior QB Jacob Ashmus has passed for 1,245 yards and 21 TDs, tied for 16th in the state per WisSports.net, while sophomore RB Jayden Gordon has rushed for 685 yards and 12 TDs on 118 carries and senior RB/LB Caden Tolefree has added 269 rushing yards and 11 TDs on 39 attempts. ... In the receiving corps, senior DeAndre Baptiste has caught 27 passes for 465 yards and eight TDs, senior Andrew Alia has 24 catches for 387 yards and five TDs and junior TE Luke Schuler has 17 receptions for 291 yards and seven TDs. ... The defense has allowed just 607 rushing yards on an average of 2.6 per carry and is led by Tolefree, a semifinalist for the John Anderson Award as the top senior linebacker in the state. ... Tolefree leads the team with 76 total tackles, including 41 solo, nine for loss and two sacks. ... This is St. Joseph’s 16th WIAA playoff appearance overall and its first in a non-COVID year since playing in the Division-5 bracket in 2017. ... The Lancers last reached the second round in 2016, in Division-5, and their best WIAA playoff finish was a Division-5 state runner-up showing in 2001. ... St. Joseph is led by third-year head coach Matt Rizzo, who was previously the head coach at Bradford for five seasons from 2013-17.