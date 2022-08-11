High school football: Wilmot looking to bounce back after rare losing season

WILMOT – Losing and the Wilmot football program simply don’t mix.

The Panthers really don’t lose very much.

That’s what made the 2021 season quite the anomaly.

In fact, it was downright weird.

Despite being in a lot of games last season, Wilmot finished 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the Southern Lakes Conference, unfamiliar territory to say the least.

It’s head coach Keiya Square’s sixth season at the helm this fall, and the Panthers were conference co-champs only three years ago in 2019.

The last two years have been sub-par with COVID wiping out most of the 2020 season and last year’s aberration, but before that, the Panthers made the WIAA postseason nine years in a row.

Wilmot has been one of the county’s most successful squads, and that includes Square, who boasts a 24-18 overall record and three playoff appearances.

But it’s time for the Panthers to return to where they belong — the playoffs — and Square is ready to lead the way.

“Losing is never easy,” Square said Wednesday night. “We felt that we were in all our games but a couple (last year), and if we would’ve just made a play here or there our season would have been totally different.”

“Four of our losses we were winning or had a chance to win in the fourth quarter. Losing was rough, but seeing how much work our kids and coaches put in and not get over the hump was hard. As a coach, I’m not used to losing, and as a program we aren’t and we all understand that was unacceptable by our own standards. Our kids have worked hard in the offseason and have done a great job these first two weeks, and we will continue to improve and get to where we need to be.”

The Panthers were definitely young last year, as they finished the season with only nine available seniors. But this opened the door for the young guys to get plenty of varsity experience.

Square is hoping that carries over to 2022.

There will be big shoes to fill in the leadership department after the graduations of Ethan Ivan and James Tsakonas, but the Panthers will have a rare treat with their leading rusher, passer and two top receivers back in the mix.

Anthony Hall figures to be a major contributor as a senior. He led the Panthers with 400 rushing and 341 receiving yards last season.

Also, 6-foot-4 senior quarterback Cooper Zimmermann is back, and all he did last year was lead the conference in passing with 908 yards, more than 200 more than Westosha Central’s Nick Argersinger.

Zimmermann will have his top receiver, Kade Frisby, back after Frisby led the team with 26 catches and was second in receiving yards with 338.

Senior defensive back Anthony Corona, one of the state’s best at his position, recently signed a Division 1 scholarship to play with Illinois State University.

Corona, Jake Christiansen (RB/LB) and Michael Grasso (RB/LB) are all key returning letter-winners, according to Square.

Furthermore, senior linemen Cody Pappadakis, Ryan Worklan and Levi High, along with junior Mason Zaitz, are letter-winners expected to make an impact.

Square added that newcomers that will play key roles include senior running back Marco Falletti and juniors Brayden Nelson (WR), Noah Stone (TE/DL) and Sam Makris (OL).

“We are expecting to get better every day,” Square said. “We had an extremely disappointing season by our standards and need to improve and get better to compete in and out of conference.”

As for the SLC, defending champion Union Grove should be very good again.

But Square thinks the Panthers can make some noise.

Beloit Memorial enters the Lakes this year as Delavan-Darien has moved to the Rock Valley.

“The SLC will be super competitive like it has been,” Square said. “I think UG, Badger and Waterford are still the favorites. Us, Central and Elkhorn will all be in the mix. I think Burlington is going to make a run also, they return a lot of players from a team that improved a lot throughout the season last year.”