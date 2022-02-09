High school girls basketball: Bradford's Thomas reaches 1,000 career points; Indian Trail wins game

From the start of her high school career as a freshman on the varsity squad, Nevaeh Thomas has been putting up big numbers on a consistent basis for the Bradford girls basketball team.

On Tuesday night in a Southeast Conference game at crosstown rival Indian Trail, Thomas, now a junior, flipped one of those numbers into four figures.

Needing just five points to reach 1,000 for her career going into the game, Thomas got there at the free-throw line to reach the milestone. A 6-foot-0 wing player, Thomas finished with 16 points on the game and now has 1,011 for her Bradford career, with the rest of this season and all of next season remaining.

Indian Trail, however, got the last word in for Tuesday's game, as the Hawks outscored the Red Devils by 11 points in the second half to emerge with a 52-47 victory and a season split with their crosstown rivals. The teams just played this past Saturday at the Bradford Fieldhouse, with the Red Devils prevailing in that game, 52-40.

Despite the defeat, Tuesday's game was still a time to celebrate Thomas reaching the 1,000-point milestone for her stellar Bradford career.

"I am so excited to have reached 1,000 points in three years, and I'm glad to have had my teammates alongside me this whole time," Thomas said via email following Tuesday's game. "Tonight's outcome wasn't what we hoped, but we will learn from this and work hard to finish the season and get ready for the tournament."

According to stats on WisSports.net, Thomas is now tied with Tremper junior guard Aliana Brown for the SEC scoring lead at 20.2 points per game this season. But Thomas is much more than just a scorer, as she also totaled 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in Tuesday's game and was coming off a 20-20 performance in Saturday's win over the Hawks in which she had 21 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks.

"I am so very proud of Nevaeh," Bradford coach Nicole Ferrille said after Tuesday's milestone game. "This is an amazing accomplishment, and to think she is only a junior. She is a special player, one that doesn't come around often.

"She still has a lot of time of accomplish so much more. I know her goal is to break the school scoring record, and I can't wait to celebrate that special moment with her as well."

With Tuesday's defeat, Bradford dropped to 15-7 overall and 7-5 in the SEC.

Not to be buried in the story of Thomas reaching 1,000 career points, however, is the fact that Indian Trail improved to 11-8 overall and 5-6 in the SEC with Tuesday's big win.

The Hawks trailed by six at halftime, 22-16, before outscoring the Red Devils 36-25 in the second half.

Senior forward Macey Gandee had a big game for Indian Trail, scoring all of her team-high 15 points in the second half and also grabbing 10 rebounds on the game for a double-double. Sophomore guard Adrianna Gonzalez scored 13 points for the Hawks, senior forward Grace Peltier had eight points and 11 rebounds and senior guard Octavia Morris chipped in seven points.

For Bradford, junior forward Syderah Farmer scored a game-high 17 points to go with six rebounds, two assists and four steals and junior guard Haley Christianson tallied five points, six boards, three assists and two steals.

The Red Devils are next scheduled to play at Racine Park on Friday night in SEC action, while the Hawks host Shoreland Lutheran in non-conference play Thursday night.

Each team plays its regular-season finale next week Thursday, Feb. 17.

Tremper 66, Racine Park 45

Brown poured in 30 points to lead the Trojans to an SEC win over the Panthers on Tuesday during Senior Night at Tremper.

Brown scored 20 of those points in the second half, as Tremper outscored Park 41-22 after halftime to improve to 5-15 overall and 3-8 in the SEC.

"We came out a little sluggish in the first half but turned it on in the second," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "Proud of the way the team responded in the second half with their defense and being more aggressive on the offensive end. Nice way to send our two seniors out with a win."

Freshman forward Emily Giese scored 14 points for the Trojans and freshman guard Josie Tenuta scored 13.

Freshman forward Daneria Gillespie led Park (0-17 overall, 0-10 SEC) with 16 points.

Tremper plays at Franklin on Friday night in SEC action.

Racine Lutheran 68, St. Joseph 37

The Lancers fell to the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday night at Racine Lutheran.

Senior guard Jayden Hill led St. Joseph (12-9 overall, 7-6 Metro Classic) with 10 points, senior forward Deja Rivers scored eight and senior forward Anna Jenkins added seven.

Senior guard Justyce Nelson scored 18 points to lead Racine Lutheran (11-11, 10-4).

St. Joseph plays at county rival Shoreland Lutheran on Saturday in Metro Classic action.

The Prairie School 60, Shoreland Lutheran 27

The Pacers fell to the first-place Hawks on Tuesday night in Metro Classic play in Wind Point.

No stats were available as of Wednesday morning.

Shoreland dropped to 4-16 overall and 0-13 in the Metro Classic, while Prairie improved to 19-2 and 13-0. The Hawks were ranked No. 10 by both the state coaches and the Associated Press in Division-4 in this week's state polls.

Christian Life 57, Living Word Lutheran 50

Led by freshman forward Audrey Heiring's 18 points, the Eagles notched a Midwest Classic Conference win Monday night at CLS.

Sophomore guard Aliyah Doerr and freshman forward Sara Barbaro each scored 11 points and senior wing Tori Villarreal added nine for CLS, which improved to 10-10 overall and 3-7 in Midwest Classic play.

The Eagles play at Milwaukee Messmer in a Midwest Classic game Thursday night.

