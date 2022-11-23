High school girls basketball: Brown, defense carry Tremper to first win of season

The Tremper High School girls basketball team recovered nicely from its first loss of the season.

After losing their season opener 55-51 last Friday to Lake Geneva Badger, the Trojans came back strong Tuesday and beat Waukesha North 59-26 in a nonconference game at Waukesha.

“It was nice to get the first win of the season,” Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. “We improved from our first game and rebounded better tonight. We have some good teams coming up, and we have to continue to grow and improve.”

Senior guard Aliana Brown had an explosive performance for Tremper (1-1) with a team-high 29 points, 21 in the first half, which included 12 of 19 free-throw shooting.

Emily Giese scored 12 points for Tremper, Josie Tenuta added nine and Mya West had seven.

The Northstars (1-2) were almost totally shut down in the second half, scoring just seven points after trailing 36-19 at halftime.

The Northstars were led by Taylor Metzyer with six points.

“We played a good all-around game tonight with all seven of our girls able to play and contribute in a big win,” Collins said. “I’m really proud of our team and how hard they are working.”

INDIAN TRAIL 100, MILWAUKEE WASHINGTON 36: The Hawks opened their season Tuesday by hitting the century mark in a nonconference rout of the Generals at Kenosha.

Indian Trail led 59-15 at halftime. No further information was available Tuesday night.

BRADFORD 74, BADGER 36: The Red Devils won their second straight game against a team from the Southern Lakes Conference Tuesday, beating Lake Geneva Badger in a nonconference game at Bradford.

Bradford (2-0) beat Delavan-Darien 64-45 last Thursday and will face its third straight SLC opponent next Tuesday when it plays Wilmot, which is led by high-scoring junior guard McKenna Johnson.

No further information on the game against the Badgers was available Tuesday night.

WILMOT 59, RACINE LUTHERAN 55: The Panthers held off a late rally to stay unbeaten with another nonconference win Tuesday night at Wilmot.

Wilmot (2-0) led by as many as 17 points in the second half before Lutheran (0-2) rallied to within one with less than a minute remaining. Senior Ali Beagle made four free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

The Panthers were in a close battle for most of the first half before pulling away late for a 32-23 halftime lead. With about nine minutes remaining, the Crusaders made their run.

Wilmot junior McKenna Johnson led all scorers with 29 points, including six 3-point baskets. Jade Klahs added 12 points and Beagle added 11.

Ellie Jaramillo led Lutheran with 16 points.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 65, RACINE HORLICK 31: The Lady Pacers pulled away for an easy victory in their nonconference game Tuesday night in Racine.

Shoreland Lutheran (2-1) led the Rebels 32-15 at halftime.

“Shoreland outhustled us getting to the 50/50 balls and hitting big shots,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said.

Anna Koestler led four players in double figures for the Lady Pacers with 20 points. Amanda Heusterburg had 15 points, Grace Olsen had 14 and Julia Heathcock added 10.

Leylanna Cruz scored 13 points to lead the Rebels (0-3).