High school girls basketball: Brown's 22 points not enough in loss to Badger

The Tremper High School girls basketball team got a big performance from senior guard Aliana Brown, but Lake Geneva Badger made nine 3-point baskets and rallied in the second half Friday to beat the Trojans 55-51 at Lake Geneva in the nonconference season opener for both teams.

Brown, who finished with a game-high 22 points, made both of her 3-pointers and had 11 points in the first half as Tremper built a 30-22 lead at halftime.

“Foul trouble killed us and rebounding killed us,” Kenosha Tremper head girls basketball coach Lynell Collins said Friday night.

But in the second half, Ashlin Nottestad, a sophomore forward who averaged 4.2 points per game last season, scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, to help the Badgers outscore Tremper 33-21. Nottestad finished with a team-high 17 points.

Brown had another 11 points in the second half, but no one else scored more than four for the Trojans. Emily Giese added 10 points for Tremper.

Lilly Villareal had 11 points and Molly Deering had all nine of her points in the second half for the Badgers.

Foul trouble, rebounding hurts Trojans

Tremper had an outstanding first half on both sides of the ball. The defense held Badger to over a five-minute scoring drought at one point and only allowed 22 points. The Trojan offense was extremely efficient as well with senior guard Aliana Brown leading the way in scoring.

Although, it was a tale a two halves, particularly for the Badgers. Kenosha Bradford stretched their lead to as large as 10 to begin the second half following a layup by Brown. While Badger struggled mightily from beyond the arc in the first half, they began to heat up. Badger got within three after going on an 11-2 run to bring the score to 34-31 before Collins took a timeout.

After the timeout, Brown connected on a mid-range jumper and junior guard Mya West converted a 3-point make from the corner to bring their lead back up to six.

The Trojans quickly had that lead taken away after three straight buckets by the Badgers to take a 40-39 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the opening season. Kenosha Tremper sophomore Emily Giese quickly responded with three straight points to retake a 42-40 advantage.

In those final 10 minutes, however, Badger went on a 15-9 run to close out the game and come away with a victory.

Junior guard Mya West had eight. AJ West had six, freshman Josie Tenuta had four and sophomore Sadie Hua had one point from the free throw line.

“I’m still excited for the team,” Collins said. “We got a young team that plays hard. We just have to tighten up a few things."

The Trojans will continue their road trip on Tuesday, Nov. 22 against Waukesha North.

COLUMBUS 72, CENTRAL 39: The Falcons lost to Columbus Friday at the Beaver Dam Classic.

No further information was available Friday night.