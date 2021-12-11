High school girls basketball: Central extends winning streak to three; Indian Trail, Bradford fall

The Central girls basketball team ran its winning streak to three games Thursday night with a 51-31 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Elkhorn.

Ellie Reynolds and Reese Rynberg each scored 10 points to lead the Falcons (5-1 overall, 2-1 SLC), while Taya Witt scored nine, Evie Hinze added eight and Kialis Anderson chipped in seven.

For the Elks (3-4, 1-2), Sommer Tuescher scored 11 points.

Central plays at Racine Case in a non-conference game Monday night.

Racine Case 70, Indian Trail 51

Sophomore guard Adrianna Gonzalez scored another 21 points for the Hawks on Friday night, but they were unable to slow down the Eagles in a Southeast Conference defeat at Case.

Gonzalez, who leads the SEC with 23.2 points per game through her first six games this season, made five 3-pointers Friday, but Indian Trail dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC.

Case (5-1, 2-0) was led by a game-high 27 points from Mariah Espinoza, while Neveah Watson scored 20 and Sydni Hill added 18.

Indian Trail is off until Friday, when the Hawks host SEC and crosstown rival Tremper.

Oak Creek 62, Bradford 35

The Knights extended their SEC winning streak to 114 games Friday night with a road victory over the Red Devils.

Bradford dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC, while Oak Creek improved to 2-3 and 2-0.

No other details were available as of Saturday afternoon.

Bradford hosts Janesville Craig on Tuesday night in non-conference play.

