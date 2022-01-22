High school girls basketball: Central falls to Union Grove; CLS tops Reuther; Wilmot, St. Joseph win

The Central girls basketball team put up a more respectable score against Union Grove this time around.

Still, the Broncos proved they're definitely the top dogs in the Southern Lakes Conference.

With Central vying to move into a tie for first place in the SLC, Union Grove — ranked No. 7 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll — cruised to a 62-39 victory Friday night at Union Grove.

In the teams' first meeting, on Dec. 3 in Paddock Lake, Union Grove won by a massive margin, 53-16. Though this game was closer, the Broncos (16-2 overall) improved to 8-0 in the SLC and solidified their stranglehold on the conference lead.

Central, which dropped to 12-5 overall, is now tied for second place in the SLC with Wilmot at 6-2, two games behind Union Grove with six conference games remaining.

Despite the loss, Central's Reese Rynberg did all she could, scoring a game-high 20 points, 10 in each half. Riley Spencer added six points for the Falcons and Ellie Reynolds scored five.

For Union Grove, Sydney Ludvigsen scored 14 points and Payton Calouette added 11.

Central is off until next week Thursday, when the Falcons play at Wilmot in the rivals' second meeting of the season.

Christian Life 55, Reuther 12

The Eagles topped the Bulldogs in a non-conference game at CLS on Friday evening.

Audrey Heiring scored 14 points to lead CLS, which improved to 8-7 overall, while Melaney Smith scored 12 points, Faith Bozman scored 11 and Sara Barbaro added nine.

No stats were available as of late Friday night for Reuther, which dropped to 2-4.

The Eagles were scheduled to host University School of Milwaukee in Midwest Classic Conference action Saturday, but that game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, play at Maranatha Baptist on Monday.

Wilmot 50, Lake Geneva Badger 45

The Panthers improved to 10-6 overall and pulled into a second-place tie at 6-2 in the SLC by taking care of the Badgers at home Friday.

Wilmot actually trailed by four at halftime, 23-19, but outscored Badger by nine in the second half, 31-22, to rally for the win.

McKenna Johnson scored a game-high 15 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead the Panthers, Olivia Raymond scored eight, Jasmine Delaney added seven and Jade Klahs and Madelyn Johnson chipped in six each.

Ashlin Nottestad and Makayla Hayes scored nine points each to lead Badger (8-7 overall, 3-5 SLC).

Wilmot hosts Grant (Ill.) in non-conference action Monday night before returning to SLC play by hosting Central in the county rivals' second meeting this season next week Thursday.

St. Joseph 53, Racine Horlick 30

Embroiled in an extremely busy stretch of games, the Lancers were able to take some of the load off their top players in a non-conference win over the Rebels on Friday at Horlick.

St. Joseph, which improved to 10-5 overall, built up a 29-8 halftime lead, which allowed the Lancers to play the middle and end of their bench for most of the second half. That was big considering St. Joseph is on a stretch of five games in seven days through next week Thursday.

The Lancers were scheduled to host Burlington Catholic Central in Metro Classic Conference play Saturday afternoon, but that game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition on the News.

On Friday, meanwhile, senior Jayden Hill led St. Joseph with 15 points and freshman Gabby Sosa-Owens scored 10.

"We're really happy for (Jayden), as she has grown so much as a player this season," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "She is turning her weaknesses into strengths while also getting more teammates involved, as most opponents key in on 'J' defensively as a whole."

