High school girls basketball: Central, Wilmot notch Southern Lakes wins; Reuther, CLS victorious

Featuring a balanced scoring attack, the Central girls basketball team rolled to a 64-22 Southern Lakes Conference road victory over Delavan-Darien on Tuesday night.
Ellie Reynolds and Reese Rynberg each scored 15 points to lead the Falcons, who have won six of their last seven to improve to 11-3 overall and 5-1 in the SLC. Central is alone in second place in the conference, one game behind Union Grove, which is 6-0 in SLC play and was ranked No. 7 in Division-2 in both the latest state coaches poll and this week's inaugural Associated Press state poll of the season.
Central, meanwhile, also got 13 points from Ki Anderson, six from Taya Witt and five from Evie Hinze in Tuesday's win. Delavan-Darien (2-10, 0-6) was led by Rylee Crull's 11 points.
The Falcons host Lake Geneva Badger on Friday night in SLC play.
Wilmot 53, Elkhorn 48
McKenna Johnson poured in 28 points to lead the Panthers to an SLC win over the Elks on Tuesday night at Wilmot.
Johnson scored 15 points in the second half, as Wilmot improved to 8-6 overall and 4-2 in the SLC.
Madelyn Johnson added 12 points for the Panthers and Megan Sala chipped in six. Sommer Tuescher led Elkhorn (3-11, 1-5) with 15 points.
Wilmot plays an SLC game at Waterford on Friday night.
Reuther 33, Racine Horlick 29
Isabella Alba scored 22 points to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Rebels of the Southeast Conference on Tuesday night at Reuther.
Reuther improved to 2-2 and next plays at Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan next week Tuesday night.
Racine Lutheran 63, St. Joseph 42
The hot-shooting Crusaders knocked off the Lancers in a Metro Classic Conference game at Madrigrano Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
No stats were available for Racine Lutheran, which improved to 6-6 overall and 5-2 in the Metro Classic.
For St. Joseph (7-5, 3-3), Deja Rivers totaled 11 points and seven rebounds, while Jayden Hill and Arianna Jenkins scored 10 points each.
"Racine Lutheran shot very well from the floor, and our ladies we unable to match their shooting efficiency," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said.
The Lancers play at Whitefish Bay Dominican in Metro Classic action Friday night.
Christian Life 46, Williams Bay 37
The Eagles notched a non-conference victory Tuesday night at CLS to improve to 5-6 overall.
No stats were available for CLS as of Wednesday morning.
The Eagles host Salam School in non-conference play Friday.
IN PHOTOS: Reuther boys and girls teams host a high school basketball doubleheader
Reuther’s Nashaun Spikes, center, drives to the basket between Milwaukee Academy of Excellence's Kashmer Maxwell, left, and Prince Outlaw, right, during an Indian Trails Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. The Bulldogs won, 67-29, for their second straight victory.
Reuther's Jermarion Jones, right, drives the lane against Milwaukee Academy of Excellence's Kenshan Maxwell during an Indian Trails Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. The Bulldogs won, 67-29, for their second straight victory.
Reuther's Jamaine Hayden shoots over Milwaukee Academy of Excellence's Kashmer Maxwell, left, and Kenshan Maxwell, right, during an Indian Trails Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. The Bulldogs won, 67-29, for their second straight victory.
Reuther’s Nashaun Spikes, left, goes up for a shot against Milwaukee Academy of Excellence's Quran Orton during an Indian Trails Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. The Bulldogs won, 67-29, for their second straight victory.
Reuther’s Christian Hernandez, front, battles for a rebound with Milwaukee Academy of Excellence's Quran Orton during an Indian Trails Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. The Bulldogs won, 67-29, for their second straight victory.
Reuther’s Nashaun Spikes drives to the basket against Milwaukee Academy of Excellence's Prince Outlaw during an Indian Trails Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. The Bulldogs won, 67-29, for their second straight victory.
Reuther’s Paris Roby, center, goes to the basket between Milwaukee Academy of Excellence's Prince Outlaw, left, and Quran Orton, right, during an Indian Trails Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. The Bulldogs won, 67-29, for their second straight victory.
Reuther's Jermarion Jones watches his free throw drop into the basket during an Indian Trails Conference boys basketball game against Milwaukee Academy of Excellence on Tuesday night at Reuther. The Bulldogs won, 67-29, for their second straight victory.
Reuther's Jermarion Jones, center, drives to the basket against Milwaukee Academy of Excellence's Kashmer Maxwell as Reuther’s Damien Allen watches from behind during an Indian Trails Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. The Bulldogs won, 67-29, for their second straight victory.
Reuther’s Paris Roby goes to the basket between Milwaukee Academy of Excellence's Quran Orton, left, and Prince Outlaw, right, during an Indian Trails Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. The Bulldogs won, 67-29, for their second straight victory.
Reuther’s Janicia Montoya, center, goes after a loose the ball between Racine Horlick’s Ramiya Dyess, left and Zaniyah Canady, right, during a non-conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. Led by Isabella Alba's 22 points, the Bulldogs won, 33-29.
Reuther’s Isabella Alba, left, shoots the ball over Racine Horlick’s Kennedy Robison during a non-conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. Led by Alba's 22 points, the Bulldogs won, 33-29.
Reuther’s Isabella Alba pushes the ball up the court during a non-conference girls basketball game against Racine Horlick on Tuesday night at Reuther. Led by Alba's 22 points, the Bulldogs won, 33-29.
Racine Horlick’s Zaniyah Canady, left, looks to pass as she's guarded by Reuther’s Ketzy Hernandez during a non-conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. Led by Isabella Alba's 22 points, the Bulldogs won, 33-29.
Reuther’s Isabella Alba dribbles the ball through the double team of Racine Horlick’s Tera Seitz, left and Kennedy Robison, right, during a non-conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. Led by Alba's 22 points, the Bulldogs won, 33-29.
Reuther’s Isabella Alba tries to drive into the lane against Racine Horlick’s Zaniyah Canady during a non-conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. Led by Alba's 22 points, the Bulldogs won, 33-29.
Racine Horlick’s Kennedy Robison, left, brings the ball up the court against Reuther’s Jada Tyler during a non-conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. Led by Isabella Alba's 22 points, the Bulldogs won, 33-29.
Racine Horlick’s Emily Stachowiak has her shot blocked by Reuther’s Isabella Alba during a non-conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. Led by Alba's 22 points, the Bulldogs won, 33-29.
Racine Horlick’s Ramiya Dyess, left, shoots the ball as her teammate, Rakiya Britson, center, blocks out Reuther’s Mariah Williams, right, during a non-conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. Led by Isabella Alba's 22 points, the Bulldogs won, 33-29.
Racine Horlick’s Adamaris Moreno shoots the ball over Reuther’s Ketzy Hernandez, left, Latrina Price, second from left, and Aaliyah Smith, right, during a non-conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at Reuther. Led by Isabella Alba's 22 points, the Bulldogs won, 33-29.
