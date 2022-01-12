High school girls basketball: Central, Wilmot notch Southern Lakes wins; Reuther, CLS victorious

Featuring a balanced scoring attack, the Central girls basketball team rolled to a 64-22 Southern Lakes Conference road victory over Delavan-Darien on Tuesday night.

Ellie Reynolds and Reese Rynberg each scored 15 points to lead the Falcons, who have won six of their last seven to improve to 11-3 overall and 5-1 in the SLC. Central is alone in second place in the conference, one game behind Union Grove, which is 6-0 in SLC play and was ranked No. 7 in Division-2 in both the latest state coaches poll and this week's inaugural Associated Press state poll of the season.

Central, meanwhile, also got 13 points from Ki Anderson, six from Taya Witt and five from Evie Hinze in Tuesday's win. Delavan-Darien (2-10, 0-6) was led by Rylee Crull's 11 points.

The Falcons host Lake Geneva Badger on Friday night in SLC play.

Wilmot 53, Elkhorn 48

McKenna Johnson poured in 28 points to lead the Panthers to an SLC win over the Elks on Tuesday night at Wilmot.

Johnson scored 15 points in the second half, as Wilmot improved to 8-6 overall and 4-2 in the SLC.

Madelyn Johnson added 12 points for the Panthers and Megan Sala chipped in six. Sommer Tuescher led Elkhorn (3-11, 1-5) with 15 points.

Wilmot plays an SLC game at Waterford on Friday night.

Reuther 33, Racine Horlick 29

Isabella Alba scored 22 points to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Rebels of the Southeast Conference on Tuesday night at Reuther.

Reuther improved to 2-2 and next plays at Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan next week Tuesday night.

Racine Lutheran 63, St. Joseph 42

The hot-shooting Crusaders knocked off the Lancers in a Metro Classic Conference game at Madrigrano Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

No stats were available for Racine Lutheran, which improved to 6-6 overall and 5-2 in the Metro Classic.

For St. Joseph (7-5, 3-3), Deja Rivers totaled 11 points and seven rebounds, while Jayden Hill and Arianna Jenkins scored 10 points each.

"Racine Lutheran shot very well from the floor, and our ladies we unable to match their shooting efficiency," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said.

The Lancers play at Whitefish Bay Dominican in Metro Classic action Friday night.

Christian Life 46, Williams Bay 37

The Eagles notched a non-conference victory Tuesday night at CLS to improve to 5-6 overall.

No stats were available for CLS as of Wednesday morning.

The Eagles host Salam School in non-conference play Friday.

