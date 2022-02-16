High school girls basketball: Central wins 17th of season; St. Joseph, Indian Trail win Tuesday

The Central girls basketball team racked up its 17th victory of the season Tuesday night, defeating Delavan-Darien, 68-60, in a Southern Lakes Conference matchup in Paddock Lake.

With one regular-season game left, Thursday night at Lake Geneva Badger, the Falcons are 17-6 overall and 11-2 in the SLC. They will finish alone in second place behind Union Grove, which completed a 14-0 SLC campaign to secure the conference title outright.

In Tuesday's win, Ellie Reynolds poured in 25 points to lead the Falcons, upping her scoring average to 13.4 points per game, third-most in the SLC. Ki Anderson scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half, as the Falcons took a 36-31 lead into the break, and Reese Rynberg finished with 16 points for the game.

Rylee Crull, who's second in the SLC at 17.8 points per game, scored a game-high 27 to lead Delavan-Darien (4-18, 1-13 SLC) on Tuesday.

Central received a No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in the Division-2 bracket when the WIAA playoff field for girls basketball was released over the weekend. The Falcons will host either No. 6 seed Fort Atkinson or No. 11 seed Racine Park in a Division-2 regional final game on Feb. 25.

Elkhorn 49, Wilmot 48

The Elks edged the Panthers by a point in SLC action Tuesday night at Elkhorn.

Wilmot sophomore guard McKenna Johnson scored a game-high 17 points, but that was more than seven below her SLC-leading season average of 24.7 per game, which also ranks seventh in the state, according to WisSports.net. Johnson had scored 69 points, including a single-game program record 41 at Delavan-Darien on Feb. 4, and made 20 3-pointers over her previous two games, but she was held to one made 3 on Tuesday.

Mikayla Champeny, meanwhile, led Elkhorn (7-16 overall, 4-9 SLC) on Tuesday with 11 points.

Madelyn Johnson added 13 points and Jade Klahs and Jasmine Delaney chipped in five each Tuesday for the Panthers, who dropped to 14-9 overall and 8-5 in the SLC and host Waterford in their regular-season finale Thursday night.

Wilmot and Waterford will then turn around and play each again right away in a WIAA Division-2 regional semifinal on Feb. 25 at Wilmot. Both teams received first-round byes, with the Panthers getting the No. 4 seed and the Wolverines the No. 5 seed in their playoff grouping.

St. Joseph 57, St. Thomas More 33

Senior Deja Rivers totaled 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists Tuesday night to lead the Lancers to a Metro Classic Conference blowout win over the Cavaliers at Madrigrano Gymnasium.

Senior Jayden Hill had a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards and freshman Gabby Sosa-Owens added 12 points for St. Joseph, which improved to 14-9 overall and 9-6 in the Metro Classic and hosts Whitefish Bay Dominican on Thursday night to conclude regular-season play.

"At halftime, we talked about what it takes to sustain a lead," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said of Tuesday's game. "In the second half, we had contributions from several players, and even players that typically don’t get much playing time.

"Collectively, our ladies sustained the lead while improving on the defensive side of the basketball."

St. Joseph received a No. 5 seed in the WIAA Division-4 playoff bracket and will host No. 12 seed Williams Bay in a regional quarterfinal next week Tuesday night.

Indian Trail 71, Racine Park 48

The Hawks cruised by the Panthers on Tuesday night in Southeast Conference play at Indian Trail.

No stats were available from the game as of Wednesday morning, as Indian Trail improved to 14-8 overall and 7-6 in the SEC.

The teams meet again in a regular-season finale Thursday night at Park.

Indian Trail received a No. 6 seed in the WIAA Division-1 playoff bracket and hosts No. 11 seed Lake Geneva Badger in a regional semifinal Feb. 25.

Tremper 68, Racine Park 33

The Trojans defeated the Panthers on Monday night at Park in SEC play.

Aliana Brown scored a game-high 21 points for Tremper (6-16 overall, 4-9 SEC), Angel Morrison-Tolbert and Josie Tenuta scored 12 each and Emily Giese added nine.

"We started the game strong, and it carried throughout the game," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "Got contributions from the whole team, and we are getting better every time out."

Tremper is a No. 14 seed in the WIAA Division-1 playoffs and will play at No. 3 seed Franklin in a regional semifinal Feb. 25.

Whitefish Bay Dominican 54, Shoreland Lutheran 21

The Pacers fell to the Knights on Tuesday night in Metro Classic play.

No stats were available as of Wednesday morning for Shoreland, which fell to 4-19 overall and 0-15 in the Metro Classic.

The Pacers received a No. 12 seed in the WIAA Division-3 playoff field and will play at No. 5 seed Jefferson in a regional quarterfinal next week Tuesday night.

