High school girls basketball: County teams wrap up regular season, WIAA playoffs begin next week

It's officially postseason time for the county's high school girls basketball teams.

The regular season came to its conclusion Thursday night, with the WIAA playoffs scheduled to begin next week. Regional quarterfinals games are slated for Tuesday night, followed by regional semifinals Friday and regional finals Saturday.

Here's a quick look at how county teams fared in Thursday's regular-season finales:

Bradford 65, Racine Horlick 21

The Red Devils cruised to a Southeast Conference win over the Rebels at the Bradford Fieldhouse to finish their regular season at 17-7 overall and alone in third place in the SEC at 9-5.

No stats from the game were available as of Friday morning.

Horlick finished its regular season at 3-20 overall and 2-12 in the SEC.

Bradford received a No. 4 seed in the Division-1 playoff bracket and hosts No. 13 seed Beloit Memorial in a regional semifinal 7 p.m. next Friday night.

Oak Creek 53, Tremper 50

Led by junior guard Aliana Brown's 32 points, the Trojans nearly toppled the SEC champion Knights at Tremper and ended Oak Creek's lengthy conference winning streak, but they came up three points shy.

Oak Creek (17-6 overall) finished a perfect 14-0 in SEC play and ended the regular season with its conference winning streak intact, as it's now reached 126 games, the longest conference winning streak in the state.

But the young Trojans, who finished the regular season 6-17 overall and 4-10 in the SEC, made quite a bid at ending the streak.

"My girls played their tails off (Thursday) night," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "We gave them all they can handle. Wish we could’ve ended it a little stronger. We are playing our best basketball of the season right now, and I’m excited to see where that takes us.

"These ladies have been working hard since day one of practice, and I’m hoping it will now start to pay off."

Brown made one 3-pointer and finished 9-of-13 from the free-throw line in her big night Thursday and wrapped up the regular season as the SEC's scoring leader with 20.9 points per game. Freshman forward Emily Giese added 10 points for Tremper and freshman guard Josie Tenuta chipped in five.

A No. 14 seed in the Division-1 field, Tremper plays at No. 3 seed Franklin in an All-SEC regional semifinal 7 p.m. next Friday.

Indian Trail 67, Racine Park 40

The Hawks concluded their regular season with an SEC win over the Panthers at Park to head into the postseason on a five-game winning streak.

No stats from Thursday's game were available as of Friday morning, as Indian Trail finished the regular season at 15-8 overall and alone in fourth place in the SEC at 8-6 in conference play.

The Hawks got a No. 6 seed in the Division-1 field and will host No. 11 seed Lake Geneva Badger in a regional semifinal 7 p.m. next Friday.

Indian Trail and Pak also played each other Tuesday at Indian Trail, with the Hawks winning, 78-41.

Macey Gandee led Indian Trail with 17 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's game, Adrianna Gonzalez scored 12 points, Taylor Jacobson added a season-high 11 points and grabbed four rebounds and Lauryn Johnson totaled seven points and nine assists.

Central 54, Lake Geneva Badger 32

The Falcons reached win No. 18 by ending the regular season with a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Badger.

Central heads into the playoffs at 18-6 overall and finished alone in second place in the SLC at 12-2 in conference play, two games back of conference champion Union Grove, which finished 14-0 in the conference.

Reese Rynberg led the Falcons with 14 points Thursday, Ellie Reynolds and Ki Anderson each scored nine and Evie Hinze and Maggie Kimpler each added six.

Lily Villarreal led Badger (11-13 overall, 5-9 SLC) with seven points.

Central received a No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in the Division-2 field and will host a regional semifinal 7 p.m. next Friday against the winner of Tuesday's Division-2 regional quarterfinal between No. 6 seed Fort Atkinson and No. 11 seed Racine Park.

Waterford 57, Wilmot 51

The Panthers concluded their regular season with a close SLC home loss to the Wolverines, but Wilmot will soon get a rematch.

Wilmot, a No. 4 seed in the Division-2 playoffs, hosts Waterford, a No. 5 seed, in a regional semifinal 7 p.m. next Friday after both teams received byes through Tuesday's regional quarterfinals.

The Panthers (14-10 overall) and Wolverines (12-12 overall) finished the regular season in a tie for third place in the SLC at 8-6 in conference play.

In Thursday's matchup, Wilmot sophomore guard McKenna Johnson scored a team-high 20 points and finished the regular season at 24.3 per game, first in the SLC by nearly seven points per game over the second-place scorer. Johnson also finished the regular season eighth in the entire state in scoring, according to WisSports.net.

Madelyn Johnson added 10 points for Wilmot on Thursday, Olivia Raymond scored nine and Ali Beagle chipped in eight.

Waterford's Payton Snifka had a huge game Thursday, leading all scorers with 25 points.

St. Joseph 38, Whitefish Bay Dominican 35

The Lancers closed the regular season strong with a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Knights at Madrigrano Gymnasium.

St. Joseph ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak to enter the playoffs at 15-9 overall and also finished in a fourth-place tie with Dominican in the very difficult Metro Classic at 10-6 in conference play.

A No. 5 seed in the Division-4 bracket, St. Joseph hosts No. 12 seed Williams Bay in a regional quarterfinal 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"As a coach, you couldn’t ask for a better game to end the regular season," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said of Thursday's win. "You want to come out of a close game being tested and take that momentum in the playoffs."

The Lancers played significant parts of Thursday's game without senior guard Jayden Hill, who leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals, due to foul trouble. But fellow seniors Anna Jenkins (15 points) and Deja Rivers (10 points, nine rebounds, four assists) stepped up with Hill's minutes limited.

Coker said the Lancers also got strong contributions from Maricela Ortega, Elizabeth Russert and Sarah Ryan.

St. Joseph led by double-digits at halftime, 24-13, and then held on in the second half after Dominican (14-9 overall) closed the gap to within one possession multiple times.

Shoreland Lutheran 61, Racine St. Catherine's 33

The Pacers wrapped up their regular season with a Metro Classic home win over the Angels.

Shoreland (5-19 overall, 1-15 Metro Classic) got big games from Amanda Heusterberg, who poured in a game-high 22 points, and Shay Lange, who drained six 3-pointers and scored 20. Julia Heathcock added 10 points for the Pacers.

Arianna Jones scored 15 points to lead St. Catherine's (5-19, 2-14).

Shoreland is in the Division-3 draw for the postseason and received a No. 12 seed. The Pacers will play at No. 5 seed Jefferson in a regional quarterfinal 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Christian Life

The Eagles were actually scheduled to conclude their regular season Friday night with a Midwest Classic Conference home game against Heritage Christian.

That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.

CLS, which was awarded a forfeit victory over HOPE Christian on Tuesday, went into Friday's regular-season finale on a four-game winning streak to improve to 12-10 overall and 5-7 in Midwest Classic play.

The Eagles are a No. 7 seed in the Division-4 field and host No. 10 seed Living Word Lutheran, a Midwest Classic opponent, in a regional quarterfinal 7 p.m. Tuesday.

