High school girls basketball: Freshmen Lecce, McLain lead St. Joseph in season opener

If the first game of the season for the St. Joseph High School girls basketball team is any indication, it may be the year of the underclassmen.

Freshmen Kamryn Lecce and Frankie McLain combined for 36 points Tuesday in the Lancers 70-33 victory over Racine Case at Case in the nonconference season-opener for both teams.

Lecce finished her first varsity game with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and McLain totaled 17 points as they combined to outscore the entire Case team.

St. Joseph coach Jason Coker lost seven seniors from last year’s 16-10 team and was happy to see his young players break out early.

“With losing seven seniors going into this season, there are a lot of unknowns, but that comes with a lot of opportunities for our ladies to step up and make a name for themselves,” Coker said.

Junior guard Ava Rizzitano had a solid game on both sides of the ball for the Lancers, excelling on defense with nine steals and four rebounds, and scoring 12 points.

“Any time you can start the season with a win, you take it,” Coker said. “Our ladies’ effort and energy helped us overcome some areas that we were not efficient in.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 57, RACINE PARK 41: The Lady Pacers broke open a close game in the second half and opened their season Tuesday with a nonconference victory over the Panthers at Park.

Shoreland led 27-20 at halftime, but a strong second-half performance from Amanda Heusterburg kept the Lady Pacers on top. The 6-foot junior forward had 14 points in the second half as Shoreland outscored Park 30-21. Last season, Heusterburg averaged 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game to lead the team in both categories.

Junior forward Anna Koestler finished with 11 points, seven in the second half. Julia Heathcock scored eight points and Maren Fitzpatrick and Grace Olson each had seven points.

Grace Betker led the Panthers with 16 points, 14 in the second half.