High school girls basketball: Gonzalez leads Indian Trail to SEC win over Case; Tremper tops Horlick

Led by a big game from sophomore guard Adrianna Gonzalez, the Indian Trail girls basketball team notched a 65-50 Southeast Conference victory over Racine Case on Friday night at Indian Trail.

Gonzalez scored 18 points, 10 in the first half and eight in the second, as the Hawks improved to 9-6 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. At 18.7 points per game, Gonzalez ranks fourth in the SEC in scoring.

Lauren Andrews added 13 points for Indian Trail on Friday, Lauryn Johnson scored 10 and Octavia Morris added eight. The Hawks built up a 30-18 halftime lead and held off the Eagles in the second half.

Sophomore guard Neveah Watson, third in the SEC with 19.5 points per game, scored a game-high 25 points to lead Case (10-8, 5-4).

Indian Trail plays at Tremper on Tuesday night in the crosstown rivals' second game this season. The Hawks won their first matchup, 69-43, on Dec. 17 at Indian Trail.

Tremper 51, Racine Horlick 40

After leading just 26-24 at halftime, the Trojans played a better second half to pull away from the Rebels for an SEC win at Horlick on Friday night.

Aliana Brown, the SEC scoring leader at 20.6 points per game, led Tremper with 16 points Friday, Josie Tenuta scored 14 and Emily Giese added 12, as the Trojans improved to 4-13 overall and 2-6 in the SEC.

"The team didn’t play a good first half of basketball," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "We reminded them of how we want to play, and they came out and played a much better second half of basketball.

"We are getting contributions from all 10 of our girls. Proud of the way we responded after halftime."

Vantaya Johnson scored a game-high 20 points to lead Horlick (2-15, 1-8).

Oak Creek 50, Bradford 44

The Red Devils gave the Knights a great shot Friday night, but Oak Creek held on for the win to maintain its hold on first place in the SEC and extend its conference winning streak to 121 games, the longest in the state.

Syderah Farmer led Bradford with 18 points and Nevaeh Thomas, who ranks second in the SEC at 19.7 points per game, scored 17, but the Red Devils saw their six-game winning streak end in falling to 12-5 overall and 5-3 in the SEC. They're alone in third place, behind Oak Creek (9-0 SEC) and Franklin (8-1 SEC).

Paulina Hernandez scored 15 points to lead the Knights (12-6 overall) on Friday.

Bradford hosts Racine Case in SEC play Tuesday night.

Racine Lutheran 76, Shoreland Lutheran 33

The Pacers fell to the Crusaders on Friday night in a Metro Classic Conference game at Racine Lutheran.

Amanda Heusterberg scored 10 points to lead Shoreland (4-13 overall, 0-10 Metro Classic) and Maren Fitzpatrick scored nine.

Sarah Strande scored a game-high 26 points to lead Racine Lutheran (10-9, 9-2).

Shoreland plays at St. Thomas More in Metro Classic action Tuesday night.

Lake Country Lutheran 62, St. Joseph 53

The Lancers dropped a non-conference road game to the Lightning on Thursday night.

Deja Rivers scored 17 points and Anna Jenkins scored 15 to lead St. Joseph, which fell to 11-7 overall and returns to Metro Classic play Tuesday night at Racine St. Catherine's.

Addie Reimer led Lake Country (12-4) with 15 points.

Cudahy 59, Reuther 24

Izzy Alba poured in 20 of the Bulldogs' 24 points Thursday night in a non-conference loss at Cudahy.

Reuther dropped to 2-6 overall and was scheduled to play an Indian Trails Conference game at Mountain Top Christian in Horicon on Friday night.

No details from that game were available as of Saturday morning.

