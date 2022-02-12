High school girls basketball: Indian Trail wins 3rd straight; Wilmot's Johnson continues torrid shooting

The Indian Trail girls basketball team ran its winning streak to three games with a pair of wins Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday, the Hawks defeated county foe Shoreland Lutheran, 59-48, in a non-conference game at Indian Trail, then on Friday, the Hawks cruised to a 70-21 Southeast Conference win at Racine Horlick.

Those wins came following Tuesday's big SEC home win over crosstown rival Bradford, as Indian Trail moved to 13-8 overall and 6-6 in the SEC with two regular-season games remaining.

In Thursday's win over Shoreland, Macey Gandee led a balanced Indian Trail attack with 12 points, Mariah Smith scored eight, Lauren Andrews and Octavia Morris added seven apiece and Adrianna Gonzalez chipped in six.

For Shoreland, which fell to 4-17 overall, Amanda Heusterberg scored a game-high 20 points and Julia Heathcock added nine.

On Friday against Horlick, Gonzalez, a sophomore guard, poured in 22 points to lead the Hawks, Lauryn Johnson added 10, Gandee scored nine and Grace Peltier added eight.

Both of Indian Trail's remaining regular-season games are against SEC foe Racine Park, as the Hawks host the Panthers on Tuesday night and play at Park on Thursday night.

Shoreland, meanwhile, was scheduled to host Metro Classic Conference and county rival St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Additionally, the WIAA is scheduled to release its playoff brackets for girls basketball Sunday. They can be viewed at wiaawi.org.

Franklin 66, Tremper 47

The Trojans played a strong second half Friday night, but they couldn't overcome falling behind 41-20 in the first half in an SEC loss at second-place Franklin.

Tremper fell to 5-16 overall and 3-9 in the SEC, while Franklin improved to 16-6 and 11-2, two games behind first-place Oak Creek with one remaining for each team. The Knights secured the SEC title outright with a 64-31 win at Racine Case on Friday night to move to 13-0 in conference play.

Tremper, meanwhile, outscored Franklin in the second half Friday, 27-25.

"The tail of two halves for us," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "We got in a little foul trouble early in the game, and we didn’t play a good enough first half. We played better in the second half defensively and offensively.

"Trying to get a full 36 minutes from our team. We are playing hard (but) have to cut down on our turnovers. The team is competing and playing hard, and I’m proud of that and them."

Freshman forward Emily Giese continued her strong high school debut season with a team-high 18 points to lead the Trojans, while junior guard Aliana Brown scored 13.

Natalie Meaux scored a game-high 20 points to lead Franklin.

Tremper plays at Racine Park on Monday night and hosts Oak Creek on Thursday night to conclude regular-season play.

Union Grove 89, Wilmot 60

Despite another torrid shooting performance by Wilmot sophomore guard McKenna Johnson, the Broncos wrapped up the Southern Lakes Conference title outright Friday night with a home win over the Panthers.

Union Grove, ranked No. 6 by the state coaches and No. 5 by the Associated Press in Division-2 in the latest state coaches polls, improved to 21-2 overall and stayed perfect in the SLC at 13-0. The Broncos upped their lead for first place over Central (10-2 SLC) to 2.5 games. Union Grove has one conference game remaining and Central has two left, so the Falcons cannot catch the Broncs for first place.

Wilmot, meanwhile, stayed alone in third place, as Friday's defeat dropped the Panthers to 14-8 overall and 8-4 in the SLC with two regular-season games left, both in SLC play. Wilmot plays at Elkhorn on Tuesday night and hosts Waterford on Thursday night.

On Friday, Johnson continued her incredible scoring pace with a game-high 28 points for Wilmot and drained a remarkable nine 3-pointers in the process. In the Panthers' previous game, a 74-44 SLC win at Delavan-Darien on Feb. 4, Johnson broke her own single-game program record with 41 points and also drained a program-record 11 3s.

So in her last two games, Johnson has scored 69 points and made 20 3-pointers. She leads the SLC at 25.2 points per game, more than eight points per game higher than the second-place scorer, and ranked fifth in the state in scoring entering play Saturday, according to WisSports.net stats.

Senior guard Madelyn Johnson, McKenna's sister, added 10 points for Wilmot on Friday and Jade Klahs chipped in eight.

Sydney Ludvigsen had a big game for Union Grove with 27 points.

Central 43, Waterford 32

The Falcons racked up their fourth straight win Thursday night in SLC play against the Wolverines in Paddock Lake.

Reese Rynberg scored 12 points to lead Central, which improved to 16-5 overall and 10-2 in the SLC, while Ellie Reynolds scored nine and Evie Hinze and Ki Anderson added six each.

Emma Henningfeld led Waterford (10-12 overall, 6-6 SLC) with 10 points.

Central was scheduled to play at Oregon in non-conference action Saturday night. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Christian Life 71, Milwaukee Messmer 24

The Eagles rolled to a Midwest Classic Conference win Thursday night at Messmer.

No stats were available from the game as of Saturday morning.

CLS improved to 11-10 overall and 4-7 in the Midwest Classic and is scheduled to host HOPE Christian in conference play Tuesday night.

