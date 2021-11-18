High school girls basketball: Jenkins scores 27 to lead St. Joseph past Wilmot; Central wins opener

If you were looking for a shootout between two star players, then Wednesday night's non-conference girls basketball season opener between St. Joseph and Wilmot at the Lancers' Madrigrano Gymnasium had you covered.

Wilmot sophomore guard McKenna Johnson picked up right where she left off from her fantastic freshman season, scoring 28 points, but St. Joseph senior forward Arianna Jenkins nearly matched Johnson with 27 points and got plenty of help from her teammates, as the Lancers defeated the Panthers, 78-50.

Jenkins did her work inside, as all 12 of her field goals were two-point baskets. Also for the Lancers, ranked No. 6 in Division-4 in the WisSports.net preseason rankings, senior forward Deja Rivers scored 15 points, senior guard Jayden Hill added 10 and freshman forward Gabby Sosa-Owens chipped in seven in her first varsity action.

"I was really impressed with the contributions we got (Wednesday) night from everyone," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "Gabby Sosa-Owens, a freshman that started, was active in creating extra opportunities for us. Ava Rizzitano and Paige Trachte helped by setting up their teammates during critical runs."

Johnson, meanwhile, scored 13 points in the first half and 15 in the second, as she made one 3-pointer and went 5-of-7 from the free-throw line. Johnson set the Panthers' single-game program scoring record twice last season, the second time with a 40-point performance in the playoffs.

But she didn't have a lot of scoring help Wednesday, however, as no other Wilmot player scored in double figures. Jasmine Deloney's eight points were the most for the Panthers besides Johnson.

Wilmot faces another Metro Classic Conference team from the county on Friday night when the Panthers host Shoreland Lutheran at 7 p.m. St. Joseph doesn't play again until Nov. 29, a non-conference home game against Racine Case.

Central 58, Racine St. Catherine's 32

The Falcons opened their season Wednesday night by cruising to a non-conference win over the Angels in Racine.

Senior guard Ellie Reynolds, coming off first-team All-County and second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference selections last season, made three 3s and poured in a game-high 23 points for Central, while senior guard Riley Spencer scored eight points and senior forward Ava Virre chipped in six.

The Falcons led at halftime, 28-18, and extended their lead in the second half.

Senior guard Heavenly Griffin scored 10 points to lead St. Catherine's.

Central plays Columbus in a tournament at Beaver Dam at 5 p.m. Friday.

