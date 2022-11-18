High school girls basketball: Johnson reaches milestone in Wilmot's season-opening win

Wilmot High School girls basketball player McKenna Johnson hit a milestone Thursday that’s more often reached by a player’s senior season.

The junior guard reached 1,000 career points in the Panthers’ season-opening 64-51 victory over Shoreland Lutheran in a nonconference game at Somers.

Johnson scored 36 points to reach exactly 1,000 career points; she entered the season with 964 career points, according to statistics online at www.wissports.net. During her sophomore year, she scored 573 points and averaged 23.9 points per game.

Johnson had 25 points in the first half, including four 3-point baskets, to singlehandedly outscore the Lady Pacers (1-1) as the Panthers took a 48-21 halftime lead.

Ali Beagle scored 12 points and was the only other Wilmot player to score more than six points.

Shoreland Lutheran made a comeback in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 30-16, but fell short. The Lady Pacers struggled at the free-throw line, making just 8 of 20 attempts in the game.

Junior forward Amanda Heusterberg, who was held to six points in the first half, scored nine in the second half to finish with a team-high 15 points. Also reaching double figures for the Lady Pacers was junior forward Anna Koestler with 14 points, and Grace Olson added nine points.

BRADFORD 64, DELAVAN-DARIEN 45: The Red Devils opened their season with a nonconference victory over the Comets Thursday at Delavan.

Bradford led 35-13 at halftime, but no further information was available Thursday night.