High school girls basketball: McKenna Johnson scores 28 to lead Wilmot past Shoreland Lutheran

Sophomore guard McKenna Johnson poured in 28 points to lead the Wilmot girls basketball team to a 53-47 victory over Shoreland Lutheran in a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night at Wilmot.

Johnson made all three of her 3-pointers for the game and scored 18 points in the first half, as the Panthers evened their record at 1-1 after opening their season with a loss to another Metro Classic Conference team, St. Joseph, on Wednesday.

During her freshman season of 2020-21, Johnson set the Panthers' single-game program scoring record twice, the second time with a 40-point performance in a postseason game.

Olivia Raymond and Madelyn Johnson each added seven points for Wilmot on Friday, while Jasmine Delaney chipped in six.

Shoreland, meanwhile, dropped to 1-1 after opening its season with a non-conference win over Racine Horlick on Tuesday. Amanda Heusterberg scored 22 points Friday night to lead the Pacers, while Julia Heathcock scored 14.

Wilmot jumped out to a 33-18 lead by halftime, and Shoreland couldn't quite close that gap in the second half.

Central 49, Columbus 36

The Falcons improved to 2-0 on the season with a non-conference victory Friday night in the Beaver Dam Classic.

Reese Rynberg scored a game-high 17 points to lead Central, Riley Spencer scored 10, Ave Virre added seven and Evie Hinze, Maddie Haubrich and Kialis Anderson chipped in four apiece.

The game was tied at halftime, 16-16, but Central outscored Columbus by 13 points in the second half, 33-20.

The Falcons don't play again until Dec. 3, a big Southern Lakes Conference opener against Union Grove in Paddock Lake. The defending SLC co-champion Broncos were ranked No. 7 in Division-2 in the WisSports.net preseason poll.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0