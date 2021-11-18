High school girls basketball preview: County teams hit the court for 'back to normal' 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 high school girls basketball season is here, and everyone is anticipating a normal season again.

Per the WIAA calendar, teams around the state were allowed to begin games this week, and several county teams have already been in action. The calendar is back to its usual length after the 2020-21 sports calendar was altered by the pandemic, forcing a compressed basketball season. Southeast Conference teams, in fact, didn’t even begin playing until January last season.

But on Tuesday night, Bradford hosted Burlington, Indian Trail hosted Milwaukee Pulaski and Shoreland Lutheran hosted Racine Horlick in non-conference season openers, while Christian Life played at Saint Francis in a Midwest Classic Conference and season opener, as the schedule opened per usual in mid-November.

A pair of early intra-county non-conference matchups were also scheduled for this week, with St. Joseph hosting Wilmot on Wednesday night and Wilmot hosting Shoreland Lutheran on Friday night.

Among other storylines throughout the county, Bradford returns its top three scorers from last season, Indian Trail will be under the direction of first-year head coach Charles Basaldua, who took over for Rob VanDyke this offseason after VanDyke took the Hawks’ open head boys basketball coaching position, and senior-laden St. Joseph opened the season ranked No. 6 in Division-4 in the WisSports.net preseason rankings.

Individually, Wilmot returns sophomore guard McKenna Johnson, who’s coming off one of the best freshman campaigns in county history in 2020-21. She was named Associated Press All-State honorable mention after averaging 18.6 points per game and setting the Panthers’ single-game scoring record twice, the second time with a 40-point performance in a postseason game.

Here’s a brief look at each of the county girls basketball programs as the 2021-22 season gets underway:

Bradford

Head coach: Nicole Ferrille

Conference: Southeast

Last season: 7-6 overall; Lost in WIAA Division-1 regional finals.

Key returning players: Nevaeh Thomas (Jr., G/F, 19.3 ppg, 10.0 rpg); Syderah Farmer (Jr., F, 11.3 ppg, 10.0 rpg); Haley Christianson (Jr., G, 10.4 ppg); Kaela Ruether (Jr., G, 2.3 ppg); Sydnee Quinn (So., C, 2.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg).

Lowdown: The Red Devils return plenty of talent this season, as the Red Devils’ top three scorers are all back from last season in the junior trio of Thomas, Farmer and Christianson, along with contributors from last season in Ruether and Quinn. … Thomas led the SEC in scoring and was second in rebounding last season and was named both first-team All-Conference and first-team All-County for the second straight year. … Bradford was picked to finish third in the eight-team SEC by WisSport.net’s Norbert Durst, behind Oak Creek — which has won eight consecutive SEC titles and owns the longest active conference winning streak in the state at 112 games — and Franklin.

Games against county opponents: vs. Tremper (Dec. 3); vs. Wilmot at Carthage (Dec. 29); vs. Indian Trail (Jan. 7); at Central (Jan. 18); at Tremper (Jan. 25); at Indian Trail (Feb. 8).

Tremper

Head coach: Lynell Collins

Conference: Southeast

Last season: 2-6 overall; Lost by forfeit in WIAA Division-1 regional quarterfinals.

Key returning players: Aliana Brown (Jr., G, 11.3 ppg); Madison Kasianowicz (Jr., G, 9.0 ppg); Angel Morrison-Tolbert (Sr., F, 2.5 ppg).

Lowdown: The Trojans begin their third season under Collins, who led the St. Joseph girls team to a WIAA Division-4 state runner-up finish in 2015-16 as the Lancers’ head coach. … Tremper graduated three key contributors from last season in Brooke Clements, Siara Vasquez and Zipporah Gordon but returns its top scorer from last season in Brown, who was named honorable mention All-County in 2020-21. … Durst picked the Trojans to finish in sixth place in the SEC.

Games against county opponents: vs. Shoreland Lutheran (Nov. 29); vs. St. Joseph (Dec. 1); at Bradford (Dec. 3); at Indian Trail (Dec. 17); vs. Wilmot at Carthage (Dec. 28); vs. Bradford (Jan. 25); vs. Indian Trail (Feb. 1).

Indian Trail

Head coach: Charles Basaldua

Conference: Southeast

Last season: 8-4 overall; Lost in WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinals.

Key returning players: Adrianna Gonzalez (So., G, 9.5 ppg); Macey Gandee (Sr., F, 7.1 ppg); Lauryn Johnson (Sr., G, 5.1 ppg); Grace Peltier (Sr., F, 5.0 ppg); Octavia Morris (Sr., G, 5.8 ppg); Makayla Milligan (Sr., F, 4.4 ppg).

Lowdown: Basaldua takes over the program from former head coach Rob VanDyke, who took over the Indian Trail boys program after boys head coach Al Anderson stepped down this offseason. … The Hawks will have to replace some key players from last year’s team that won a WIAA Division-1 regional title, in particular first-team All-SEC and All-County guard Kalina Winslow, now playing at NCAA Division II Maryville in St. Louis. … Back from last season, however, is Gonzalez, a sophomore guard who was second on the Hawks in scoring in 2020-21. … Durst picked Indian Trail to finish fourth in the SEC.

Games against county opponents: at Wilmot (Nov. 30); vs. Tremper (Dec. 17); vs. Central at Carthage (Dec. 27); vs. St. Joseph at Carthage (Dec. 28); at Bradford (Jan. 27); vs. Shoreland Lutheran (Jan. 20); at Tremper (Feb. 1); vs. Bradford (Feb. 8).

Central

Head coach: Brian Garoutte

Conference: Southern Lakes

Last season: 12-8 overall, 7-7 SLC (4th place); Lost in WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals.

Key returning players: Ellie Reynolds (Sr., G, 12.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg); Kialis Anderson (Sr., G, 6.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Reese Rynberg (Jr., F/C, 6.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Riley Spencer (Sr., G, 5.0 ppg); Maddie Haubrich (So., G, 3.4 ppg); Evie Hinze (Sr., G, 3.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Ava Virre (Sr., F, 2.1 ppg).

Lowdown: The Falcons return pretty much all of their key players from a 2020-21 team that won at least 10 games for Central for the first time in a decade. … That includes Reynolds, a second-team All-SLC and first-team All-County selection as a junior last season after leading Central in scoring and rebounding. … Durst picked Central to finish second in the eight-team SLC, behind only Union Grove, which is seeking its third straight SLC title. … Central was also listed in the “Others to Watch” category in Division-2 in the WisSports.net preseason rankings.

Games against county opponents: at St. Joseph (Dec. 4); vs. Wilmot (Dec. 7); vs. Indian Trail at Carthage (Dec. 27); vs. Bradford (Jan. 18); at Wilmot (Jan. 27).

Wilmot

Head coach: Jerod Boyd

Conference: Southern Lakes

Last season: 12-11 overall, 6-8 SLC (5th place); Lost in WIAA Division-2 sectional semifinals.

Key returning players: McKenna Johnson (So., G, 18.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg); Madelyn Johnson (Sr., G, 6.1 ppg); Olivia Raymond (Jr., G, 5.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg); Sidney Peterson (Jr., G, 3.4 ppg).

Lowdown: The Panthers return one of the top players in the area, if not the state already, in McKenna Johnson, who led the SLC in scoring and finished fourth in rebounding as a freshman last season and was named first-team All-SLC, first-team All-County and Associated Press honorable mention All-State. … Johnson set the single-game school scoring record twice last season, the second time with 40 points in a WIAA Division-2 regional semifinal win over Delavan-Darien on Feb. 12. … Madelyn Johnson, McKenna’s older sister, is also back from the team that won a Division-2 regional title in 2020-21. … Durst picked Wilmot to finish third in the SLC, and the Panthers were also listed in the “Others to Watch” category in Division-2 in the WisSports.net preseason rankings.

Games against county opponents: at St. Joseph (Wednesday, late); vs. Shoreland Lutheran (Friday); vs. Indian Trail (Nov. 30); at Central (Dec. 7); vs. Tremper at Carthage (Dec. 28); vs. Bradford at Carthage (Dec. 29); vs. Central (Jan. 27).

Shoreland Lutheran

Head coach: Holly Bahr

Conference: Metro Classic

Last season: 10-10 overall, 7-9 Metro Classic (6th place); Lost in WIAA Division-3 regional semifinals.

Key returning players: Amanda Heusterberg (So., F, 9.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg); Shay Lange (Sr., G, 6.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Maren Fitzpatrick (So., G, 3.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Julia Heathcock (Jr., F, 3.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg).

Lowdown: The Pacers return three starters from last year’s team, but they also must find a way to replace the graduated Sarah Koestler, a first-team All-County and second-team All-Conference player last season who was the team’s leading scorer. … Heusterberg is back after a strong freshman season in which she was named second-team All-County and honorable mention All-Conference and ranked fifth in the Metro Classic in rebounding. … Durst picked Shoreland to finish sixth in the nine-team Metro Classic this season.

Games against county opponents: at Wilmot (Friday); at Tremper (Nov. 29); at St. Joseph (Jan. 7); at Indian Trail (Jan. 20); vs. St. Joseph (Feb. 12).

St. Joseph

Head coach: Jason Coker

Conference: Metro Classic

Last season: 12-9 overall, 10-6 Metro Classic (4th place); Lost in WIAA Division-4 sectional semifinals.

Key returning players: Jayden Hill (Sr., G, 16.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg); Arianna Jenkins (Sr., F, 10.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg); Sarah Ryan (Sr., F, 4.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg); Ava Rizzitano (So., G, 4.2 ppg); Nazyia Bobo (Jr., G, 3.6 ppg); Paige Trachte (Sr., G, 8.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Deja Rivers (Sr., F, 8.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg).

Lowdown: The Lancers are a deep and talented team that returns all of its key players from last year’s team, which reached the WIAA Division-4 sectional semifinals and was a four-point loss to Fennimore away from going to the sectional finals. … The top returning player is Hill, a senior guard who was third in the Metro Classic in scoring last season and was named first-team All-County and first-team All-Conference. … Hill also led the Lancers in rebounding, assists and steals in 2020-21. … Also back is Jenkins, a senior forward who was also a first-team All-County and first-team All-Metro Classic pick last season after averaging more than 10 points and six rebounds per game. … Durst picked St. Joseph to finish third in the Metro Classic behind Greendale Martin Luther and Whitefish Bay Dominican, but he called the Lancers contenders for the conference title. … St. Joseph was ranked No. 6 in Division-4 in the WisSports.net preseason rankings.

Games against county opponents: vs. Wilmot (Wednesday, late); at Tremper (Dec. 1); vs. Central (Dec. 4); vs. Indian Trail at Carthage (Dec. 28); vs. Shoreland Lutheran (Jan. 7); at Shoreland Lutheran (Feb. 12).

Christian Life

Head coach: Tenisha Williams-Jelks

Conference: Midwest Classic

Last season: 3-7 overall, 3-6 Midwest Classic (6th place); Did not participate in postseason.

Key returning players: Tori Villarreal (Sr., F, 10 ppg); Melaney Smith (Sr., G).

Lowdown: The Eagles got a nice season in 2020-21 from Villarreal, who was named second-team All-County and second-team All-Midwest Classic as a junior. … CLS was scheduled to open its season Tuesday night with a Midwest Classic game at Saint Francis, but no results were available to the News as of Wednesday afternoon. … The Eagles are then scheduled to play at Reuther in a non-conference game on Nov. 30.

Games against county opponents: at Reuther (Nov. 30); vs. Reuther (Jan. 21).

Reuther

Head coach: Nick Myers

Conference: Indian Trails

First game: The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Christian Life on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

Games against county opponents: vs. Christian Life (Nov. 30); at Christian Life (Jan. 21).

Note: Myers, who also serves as Reuther’s athletic director, has organized a fundraiser to help raise money for prospective boys and girls basketball players at Reuther to obtain physical exams necessary for participation. All donations will be used specifically for the Reuther basketball programs for 2021-22, and any funds remaining will be reserved for future years. To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/reuther-basketball-physical-exams.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.