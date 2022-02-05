High school girls basketball: Reynolds scores 23 to lead Central to third straight win

The Central girls basketball team reached win No. 15 on Friday night, cruising past Burlington for a 58-34 Southern Lakes Conference road victory.

The Falcons have won three straight since a two-game losing streak to improve to 15-5 overall and 9-2 in the SLC. They remain alone in second place in the conference, two games behind Union Grove, which routed Lake Geneva Badger, 91-23, on Friday night to improve to 11-0 in SLC play, with three conference games remaining.

Central hosts Waterford in SLC action Thursday night.

In Friday's win, Ellie Reynolds drained four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Falcons, Reese Rynberg scored 13 and Ki Anderson added seven.

Kayla Warner and Brinley Clapp scored eight points each to lead Burlington (5-14 overall, 2-9 SLC).

Franklin 63, Bradford 49

The Red Devils fell too far behind in the first half, as the Sabers built up a 42-28 halftime advantage in a Southeast Conference game Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

No stats were available as of Saturday morning for Bradford, which dropped to 13-6 overall and 6-4 in the SEC, alone in third place behind Oak Creek (11-0 SEC) and Franklin, which improved to 15-5 overall and 10-1 in conference play with Friday's win.

Taylor Wojcinski scored 17 points to lead the Sabers.

Bradford hosted crosstown rival Indian Trail in SEC play Saturday afternoon. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Racine Case 60, Tremper 53

The Trojans were unable to overcome the Eagles on Friday night in an SEC loss at Case.

Emily Giese scored 16 points to lead Tremper (4-15 overall, 2-8 SEC), Aliana Brown scored 13, Josie Tenuta added 11 and Angel Morrison-Tolbert chipped in 10.

"The team played hard," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "We have to find a way to pull out these close ones. I’m proud of this team. They go out every night and compete. The team is growing and learning, which will help us down the road."

Neveah Watson poured in a game-high 30 points to lead Case (11-9, 6-5). Watson ranks third in the SEC at 20.1 points per game.

Tremper hosts Racine Park in SEC play Tuesday night.

Oak Creek 58, Indian Trail 22

The Hawks fell to the first-place Knights on Friday night in an SEC game at Oak Creek.

Indian Trail, which dropped to 10-7 overall and 4-5 in the SEC, fell behind big by halftime, 38-7, as Oak Creek (14-6, 11-0) won its 123rd straight conference game.

Adrianna Gonzalez scored seven points to lead Indian Trail on Friday and Taylor Jacobsen added six, while Valentina Shehu scored a game-high 13 for Oak Creek.

Indian Trail's SEC game at crosstown rival Bradford on Saturday afternoon ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Burlington Catholic Central 39, Shoreland Lutheran 30

The Pacers fell to the Hilltoppers in Metro Classic Conference play Friday night in Burlington.

Julia Heathcock scored 10 points to lead Shoreland (4-15 overall, 0-12 Metro Classic), Anna Koestler scored six and Amanda Heusterberg and Shay Lange chipped in five each.

Julia Klein scored 15 points to lead Catholic Central (11-10, 3-10).

Shoreland plays at The Prairie School in Wind Point in Metro Classic action Tuesday night.

