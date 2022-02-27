High school girls basketball roundup: Johnson shines despite defeat for Wilmot

On Saturday, Wilmot was matched up against a Southern Lakes Conference rival Union Grove for the third time this season.

The Broncos (24-2), ranked fifth in Division 2 in the most recent Associated Press state poll, defeated the Panthers (15-11) 82-41 on Dec. 22 and 89-60 on Feb. 11.

The script couldn't be flipped for the Panthers. And their season came to an end with a 80-38 loss in the WIAA regional finals at Union Grove.

“Wilmot played us tough the last time we played," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "So there were some question marks going into this game.”

With a player like the Panthers' stand-out sophomore on the opposite side of the court — you don’t really know what you’re covering until you’re there, according to Domagalski.

“In the first half it’s hard to simulate without preparation,” Domagalski said. “(Johnson) is a good player and her first step is really strong and her going to the left is obviously something you have to prepare for,”

Johnson scored 28 points in the teams most recent Southern Lakes Conference game on Feb. 11. On Saturday, she ended with a game-high 23 points for the Panthers but only scored four points in the second half.

“As the game went on our girls were getting used to the speed and doing a much better job controlling (Johnson),” Domagalski said. “She was just trying to get her team back into it and by that time we had pulled away and the game was over. It has to be a team effort against players like that.”

After going up by twenty points at halftime, the Broncos continued to outscore the Panthers 37-15 in the second half to glide to victory in the regional final.

“In general, our philosophy is pushing the ball and throwing the ball down court and getting shots," Domagalski said. "We are always in attack mode."

The Broncos saw all but a single player on the team sheet score a point on the night. Sophia Rampulla led the Broncos with 17 points and added six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Payton Calouette scored 16 points and had four steals and three assists. And Sydney Ludvigsen added 14 points and four assists.

“Sophia did a nice all-around job of not only guarding (Johnson) at times but scoring for us as well,” Domagalski said. “That’s always hard when you have to defend their best player and put points on the board.”

Madelyn Johnson scored five points for the Panthers in the loss. And Jasmine Delaney and Megan Sala each scored four points.

County teams fall in regionals

Wilmot was one of four Kenosha county teams bowing out at regionals.

In Division 1, Bradford lost 71-65 in overtime to Janesville Craig in a WIAA regional final at Kenosha. Indian Trail lost 50-31 to Franklin in a WIAA regional final on the road at Franklin.

And in Division 2, Central lost 61-38 to Waukesha West in a WIAA regional final at Waukesha.

