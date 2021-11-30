High school girls basketball: Shoreland beats Tremper; St. Joseph outlasts Racine Case

Led by Amanda Heusterberg's game-high 22 points, the Shoreland Lutheran girls basketball team notched an impressive 63-41 non-conference win Monday at Tremper in what was the season opener for the Trojans.

Heusterberg, a sophomore forward in her second season as a varsity starter, scored 12 points in the first half and 10 in the second, finishing with 10 total field goals, including a 3-pointer, and going 1-of-1 from the free-throw line.

Also for the Pacers, who improved to 2-2, Anna Koestler scored 12 points, Shay Lange added 11 and Madelyn Kassulke and Julia Heathcock chipped in six apiece.

For Tremper, meanwhile, Aliana Brown scored 15 points, Josie Tenuta scored 13 and Emily Giese chipped in six.

Tremper coach Lynell Collins said he was pleased with how his inexperienced roster competed in its first game.

"For our first game with a lot of first-year varsity players, we played hard," Collins said. "We will grow from this and be better the next time out. Very proud of my team."

St. Joseph 67, Racine Case 64

The Lancers relied on their stable of experienced seniors to get past the Eagles in a non-conference game Monday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

The game was close throughout, but St. Joseph, which improved to 2-0, got 30 points and eight rebounds from senior forward Arianna Jenkins, 17 points, 11 boards and five assists from senior guard Jayden Hill and 15 points from senior forward Deja Rivers.

Case led 35-33 at halftime, but St. Joseph was able to make the plays it needed to make down the stretch.

"At halftime, we talked about getting back to the things that we practice on the defensive side of the ball," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "... During the final stretch, our ladies took a couple charges and continued to push the pace so we could get better shot opportunities.

"At this time of the season, it's great to be challenged and find a way to win."

St. Joseph plays at Tremper on Wednesday night in a non-conference matchup between county foes.

