High school girls basketball: St. Joseph advances in D-4 postseason; CLS, Shoreland both end seasons

The St. Joseph girls basketball team had to wait a day, but advancing to the next round of the postseason was no problem for the Lancers.

After the game was delayed 24 hours due to Tuesday's inclement weather, fifth-seeded St. Joseph cruised past 12th-seeded Williams Bay, 67-20, in a WIAA Division-4 regional quarterfinal Wednesday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

The Lancers improved to 16-9 and advanced to face fourth-seeded Racine Lutheran, a Metro Classic Conference opponent, in a regional semifinal 7 p.m. Friday in Racine.

Racine Lutheran beat St. Joseph both times they faced each other during the regular season, 63-42 on Jan. 11 at St. Joseph and 68-37 on Feb. 8 at Racine Lutheran. The Crusaders, who had a bye through the regional quarterfinals, are 13-11 overall, but they went 12-4 in Metro Classic play to finish tied for second place with Greendale Martin Luther.

St. Joseph, meanwhile, got off to a fast start in Wednesday's victory and built up a 39-13 halftime lead. The Lancers finished with a whopping 29 steals as a team and were able to get contributions off the bench when some of their starters faced foul trouble.

Senior Deja Rivers led St. Joseph with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, freshman Gabbi Sosa-Owens totaled 12 points, five boards and five steals, senior Anna Jenkins had 12 points and five rebounds and sophomore Ava Rizzitano contributed 11 points and five steals.

Living Word Lutheran 53, Christian Life 34

The Eagles, seeded No. 7, had their season come to an end Wednesday night with a home loss to No. 10 seed LWL in a WIAA Division-4 regional quarterfinal.

Audrey Heiring led CLS, which finished its season at 13-12, with 16 points, while Aliyah Doerr and Khloe Pulkstenis scored six each.

Emmah Bagin scored a game-high 18 points for LWL, which improved to 10-15 and moves on to play at No. 2 seed The Prairie School in a regional semifinal 7 p.m. Friday in Wind Point. The Hawks, ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the final state coaches poll of the season and No. 10 in Division-4 in the latest Associated Press state poll, won an undefeated Metro Classic title at 16-0 in conference play this season.

Jefferson 64, Shoreland Lutheran 21

The 12th-seeded Pacers fell at fifth-seeded Jefferson in a WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinal Wednesday night.

Shoreland finished its season with a 5-20 record, while Jefferson improved to 16-9 and advanced to play at fourth-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a regional semifinal 7 p.m. Friday.

No other details from Wednesday's game were available as of Thursday morning.

