High school girls basketball: Thomas, Farmer lead Bradford in OT loss; Brown scores 34 in Tremper defeat

Nevaeh Thomas and Syderah Farmer are both authoring superlative seasons for the Bradford girls basketball team.

Tuesday night was no different, but unfortunately, the Red Devils still came up a bit short.

Thomas and Farmer, both junior forwards, scored 27 and 20 points, respectively, Tuesday, but Bradford was edged by Franklin in overtime, 70-67, in a Southeast Conference game at Franklin.

For the season, Thomas leads the SEC at 22.1 points per game and is third in rebounding with 11.6 per game, tied for third in assists with 2.4 per game, third in steals with 25 and first in blocks by a wide margin with 29.

Farmer, meanwhile, is sixth in the conference with 18.2 points per game and fifth with 8.7 rebounds per game.

On Tuesday, junior guard Haley Christianson added 10 points for the Red Devils, who dropped to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the SEC with the close defeat.

Franklin, which stayed unbeaten in the SEC at 3-0 and improved to 8-2 overall, was led by 23 points from Natalie Meaux.

The Sabers led at halftime, 34-31, but the Red Devils were able to tie the game at 62-62 at the end of regulation before Franklin won the overtime period, 8-5.

Bradford hosts crosstown and SEC rival Indian Trail at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Racine Case 75, Tremper 68

Junior guard Aliana Brown poured in 34 points for the Trojans, who put forth a strong effort Tuesday but fell short against the Eagles in an SEC game at Tremper.

After scoring 14 points in the first half, which ended with Tremper down by six, 30-24, Brown exploded for 20 points in the second half as the offenses for both teams got going. But Case managed to win the half, 45-44, to emerge with the victory.

The Trojans dropped to 2-10 overall and 1-3 in the SEC going into Friday's conference game at Racine Park. Overall, though, the Trojans have been much more competitive in recent games than at the start of the season.

Freshman forward Emily Giese and freshman guard Josie Tenuta each added 12 points for Tremper on Tuesday.

"The girls played hard and competed (Tuesday) against a good team," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "We are hanging in games and have to find a way to pull them out. We are starting to get scoring from different players throughout the team. Looking forward to finishing our season strong."

Case (8-5 overall, 3-1 SEC) was led Tuesday by 25 points each from Mariah Espinoza and Neveah Watson.

Oak Creek 42, Indian Trail 26

The first-place Knights extended their SEC winning streak to 116 games, the longest conference winning streak in the state, Tuesday night against the Hawks at Indian Trail.

The Hawks (6-5 overall, 1-3 SEC) made just nine field goals and were led by eight points from Adrianna Gonzalez and six from Taylor Jacobsen.

Lola Pendergast scored 11 points to lead Oak Creek (7-4, 4-0).

The Prairie School 56, Central 48

The Falcons had their five-game winning streak snapped Tuesday with a non-conference loss to the Hawks in Paddock Lake.

Riley Spencer made five 3-pointers and led Central (10-3 overall) with 17 points, Reese Rynberg scored 10 and Taya Witt added eight, but leading scorer Ellie Reynolds was held to six points.

Standout freshman Jasonya Barnes led Prairie, which improved to 10-2, with 19 points.

Central resumes Southern Lakes Conference play next week Tuesday at Delavan-Darien.

Waterford 54, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Amanda Heusterberg led the Pacers with 15 points, but they fell short Tuesday in a non-conference game at Waterford.

Anna Koestler and Shay Lange each added six points for Shoreland, which dropped to 4-7 and resumes Metro Classic Conference play against crosstown rival St. Joseph at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

Emma Henningfeld led the Wolverines (6-8) with 11 points.

