High school girls basketball: Thomas leads Bradford to season-opening win over Burlington

Nevaeh Thomas got her third season with the Bradford girls basketball team off to a great start.

Thomas, a junior forward who's been named first-team All-Southeast Conference and first-team All-County in each of her first two seasons with the Red Devils, totaled 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to lead Bradford to a 52-44 non-conference win over Burlington in a season opener Tuesday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Thomas and Iyanna Green each made three 3-pointers, as Green also had a had a big game for Bradford with 14 points, four assists, four steals and four blocks.

Angela Parker grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds for the Red Devils to go along with 11 points and two steals, while Haley Christianson added five points.

For Burlington, Anika Preusker scored a team-high 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Bradford hosts Delevan-Darien on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and plays at Lake Geneva Badger next week Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to make it three straight Southern Lakes Conference opponents to open the season.

Indian Trail 84, Milwaukee Pulaski 11

In their first game under new head coach Charles Basaldua, the Hawks rolled to a season-opening non-conference victory Tuesday night at Indian Trail.

Adrianna Gonzalez poured in a game-high 25 points for Indian Trail, including 19 in the first half as the Hawks built up a 55-4 halftime lead. Gonzalez finished the game with four 3-pointers.

Mariah Smith added 14 points for Indian Trail, Grace Peltier scored 12, Lainy Ristau chipped in nine and Makalya Milligan added seven.

The Hawks play at Greenfield on Friday night at 7 p.m. in non-conference action.

Shoreland Lutheran 59, Racine Horlick 49

The Pacers opened their season with a non-conference home win over the Rebels, as forward Amanda Heusterberg began her sophomore season for Shoreland with 18 points.

Shay Lange, meanwhile, made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Pacers, Anna Koestler added 13 points and Julia Heathcock chipped in seven. Shoreland finished 16-of-29 from the free-throw line.

Vantaya Johnson scored a game-high 19 points to lead Horlick.

Shoreland plays at county opponent Wilmot in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Friday.

