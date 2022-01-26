High school girls basketball: Thomas records triple-double to lead Bradford to win over Tremper

There was no word on whether Nevaeh Thomas swept the gym, cooked a postgame meal, went for a two-mile run or taught an English class Tuesday night after the Bradford girls basketball team played crosstown rival Tremper.

Because Thomas sure did everything else Tuesday.

In a stat line that would be impressive if it was spread out over two games, the junior wing posted a triple-double with 22 points, 16 rebounds and 10 blocks and added five assists and four steals for good measure, as the Red Devils notched an 81-67 Southeast Conference victory at Tremper to sweep the regular-season series from their crosstown rivals and win their sixth straight overall.

Through Tuesday's games, Thomas now ranks third in the SEC with 19.7 points per game, second with 11.5 rebounds per game, first with 3.9 blocks per game, first with 3.5 assists per game and tied for third with 3.1 steals per game, according to WisSports.net stats.

With 58 blocks now this season, Thomas has more than twice as many as Tremper freshman forward Emily Giese, who's second in the SEC with 25.

"Her ability to defend the paint and timing (with) blocking shots is the best I have seen in a long time," Bradford coach Nicole Ferrille said of Thomas via email. "Her ability to do it all makes her a special kind of player that doesn't come along very often."

And Bradford had plenty of other contributors Tuesday, as junior forward Syderah Farmer totaled 24 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, freshman guard Iyanna Green had 16 points, four boards, four assists and three steals, junior guard Haley Christianson notched 12 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals and freshman forward Angela Parker contributed seven points and eight boards.

While Thomas gets a lot of headlines, Farmer is averaging 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the SEC in both categories.

"Farmer has been so consistent for us this season," Ferrille said. "Her hard work and dedication in the offseason is really paying off this season."

Oak Creek next

After Tremper carried a 15-game winning streak over Bradford going into the 2017-18 season, Bradford holds a 6-4 advantage over the teams' last 10 meetings. With eight wins in their last nine games overall, the Red Devils improved to 12-4 and 5-2 in the SEC, alone in third place going into Friday's pivotal game at Oak Creek.

The Knights lead the conference at 8-0 in SEC play and have won eight consecutive conference titles and an incredible 120 straight SEC games, the longest conference winning streak in the state.

Tremper, meanwhile, dropped to 3-12 overall and 1-5 in the SEC with Tuesday's defeat, but there are great signs of progress for the very young Trojans, who lost by 31, 57-26, in their first meeting with Bradford on Dec. 3 at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

So Tuesday was a markedly different game, with only a 14-point margin of defeat.

"We have to do a better job of rebounding for us to win these types of games," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "The team played hard, and you see them growing, but we have to find a way to seal the deal on the defensive end and box out.

"Proud of the girls. They are working and playing hard."

Junior guard Aliana Brown led the Trojans with 18 points Tuesday and now leads the SEC at 21.1 per game, while Giese and freshman guard Josie Tenuta each scored 15 and senior forward Angel Morrison-Tolbert added nine.

"Tremper has definitely gotten better since the first time we played them this year," Ferrille said. "They are young, and they are playing good basketball right now."

Tremper hosts second-place Franklin (6-1 SEC) in conference action Thursday night.

