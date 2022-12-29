High school girls basketball: Tremper finishes St. Joseph with late 15-0 run

SOMERS — Sometimes, basketball isn't about scoring points.

Sure, the object of the sport is to score more points than your opponent, right?

But what happens when you decide to physically stop, possession by possession, the other team from scoring, and you just trust your offense will at least score a little bit?

Well, Tremper girls basketball coach Lynell Collins did that Wednesday night at UW-Parkside during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic, and rival St. Joseph had no answer.

And no, not no answer like, scoring wasn't easy.

More like scoring didn't exist.

The Trojans went with a five-girl, all-defense lineup with about five minutes remaining to break open an otherwise back-and-forth game and finish the game on a dominant 15-0 run to take the 57-44 victory in nonconference action.

Tremper (8-4) got 17 points and 15 rebounds from walking double-double Emily Giese, the Jockey Player of the Game, and busted a 44-42 game wide open thanks to pressure defense, and it stunned the young Lancers.

"We picked up the pressure," Collins said. "I put all my best defensive players in the game. My girls really executed in the second half, and it paid off for us.

"Emily averages 15 rebounds a game, and she's very athletic, one of the most athletic I've coached. She's grabbing the rim and everything right now. She played great defense, made some key free throws and did a lot of good things for us. She's a big part of our team. We need her to really, really go for us to be at our best."

On Wednesday night, Giese straight up WENT.

Her 6-foot presence inside complemented star point guard Aliana Brown, one of the area's best players.

Brown, a 5-5 senior, had another strong game with 19 points and was able to control the ball late in the game to help the Trojans stave off a game Lancers squad.

St. Joseph, which features two freshmen, simply didn't have the mental fortitude to handle Tremper's trapping in the end.

A 15-0 run turned into a five-minute, 15-2 run to finish the game.

It's really hard for any high school basketball player to average 10 rebounds per game, let alone 15, but Giese is making a habit of it.

"I got cookies," she joked about winning the player of the game award after the holiday event. "A lot of people ate my cookies.

"I pushed myself more, with the help of my teammates, and just hard work. Our offense was good. We moved the ball, communicated and learned from our mistakes."

As for the Brown-Giese 1-2 punch, they are good friends off the court, and that kind of stuff can lead to basketball success.

"She's a great captain, a great leader," Giese said. "She's a super nice person. We work together, and she's really easy to follow.

The rest of the season, Giese hopes to see the floor better and improve her overall vision instead of focusing on one teammate.

St. Joseph head coach Jason Coker says his squad will use this loss to get better.

"It's always nice to get in a game where it goes back and forth," Coker said. "We're young, we lost seven seniors, we got punched in the mouth, and we have to see how we're going to respond.

"The new kids are getting a chance to play, but they're not always vocal. We need to play consistent for an entire game. You have to give Tremper some credit. Their defense got our girls uncomfortable enough where we got away from being patient and getting good looks."

Coker added that their freshmen can't really hide anymore.

Things are different when you're noticed, and defenses focus on your certain players.

"I'm looking forward to seeing them grow," Coker added.