High school girls basketball: Wilmot, Central win SLC games; St. Joseph, Bradford, CLS also victorious

The Wilmot girls basketball team's Johnson sisters should have fun talking around the dinner table this weekend.

The duo combined for 51 points, with McKenna Johnson, a sophomore guard, scoring 31 and Madelyn Johnson, a senior guard, scoring 20, to lead the Panthers to a 64-54 Southern Lakes Conference win at Waterford on Friday night.

Madelyn Johnson scored 14 of her points in the first half then made two of her three 3-pointers in the second half, while McKenna Johnson scored 14 in the first half and 17 in the second and finished 10-of-11 overall from the free-throw line.

Olivia Raymond and Jasmine Delaney each chipped in four points for Wilmot, which improved to 9-6 overall and 5-2 in the SLC, a game-and-a-half behind 6-0 Union Grove for first place in the conference and one behind 6-1 Central for second.

The Panthers are off until next Friday night, when they host Lake Geneva Badger in SLC play.

Waterford, meanwhile, got 19 points from Emma Henningfeld, but the Wolverines dropped to 8-9 overall and 4-3 in the SLC, alone in fourth place.

Central 61, Lake Geneva Badger 16

The Falcons routed the Badgers in SLC action Friday night in Paddock Lake to remain a half-game behind Union Grove for first place in the conference.

It was also the seventh win in eight games overall for Central, which improved to 12-3.

Union Grove, ranked No. 7 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll, had its scheduled SLC game Friday against Delavan-Darien postponed, so the Broncos remained at 6-0 in the SLC.

Central, meanwhile, received a balanced scoring attack Friday, as Ki Anderson and Reese Rynberg scored 14 points apiece, Riley Spencer had 13, Maggie Kimpler added eight and Ellie Reynolds chipped in six.

The Falcons are scheduled to host Bradford in non-conference action Tuesday night before a huge conference game at Union Grove next week Friday night.

Badger, meanwhile, dropped to 8-5 overall and 3-4 in the SLC.

St. Joseph 48, Whitefish Bay Dominican 43

Led by Deja Rivers' 17 points, the Lancers outlasted the Knights for a Metro Classic Conference win Friday night at Dominican.

Ava Rizzitano added 11 points for St. Joseph, which improved to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the Metro Classic, Arianna Jenkins scored 10 and Jayden Hill chipped in six.

Keona McGee scored a game-high 24 points to lead Dominican (7-6, 3-4).

St. Joseph is scheduled to play a Metro Classic game at St. Thomas More on Tuesday night.

Bradford 64, Racine Horlick 14

The Red Devils dominated the Rebels on Friday night in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick.

Bradford improved to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the SEC, while Horlick dropped to 2-11 and 1-5, but no further details were available as of late Friday night.

Bradford is scheduled to play a non-conference game against Central in Paddock Lake on Tuesday night.

Oak Creek 55, Tremper 25

The Trojans fell to the Knights in an SEC game at Oak Creek on Friday night.

Tremper (2-11 overall, 1-4 SEC) was led by Aliana Brown's eight points, while Angel Morrison-Tolbert added six.

Oak Creek (10-4, 7-0) got a game-high 22 points from Paulina Hernandez and ran its SEC winning streak to 119 games, the longest conference winning streak in the state.

Tremper is scheduled to host Racine Lutheran on Tuesday night in non-conference play.

Christian Life 53, Salam School 37

The Eagles notched a non-conference win Friday night at CLS to improve to 6-6.

No further details were available as of Friday night.

CLS was scheduled to host Saint Francis in Midwest Classic Conference play Saturday. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

