High school girls basketball: Wilmot's Johnson, Bradford's Thomas earn AP All-State honors

Bradford junior Nevaeh Thomas collected her second All-State honor this postseason for girls basketball, while Wilmot sophomore McKenna Johnson collected her first this season and the second of her burgeoning high school career.

On Thursday afternoon, Johnson was named to the fourth team and Thomas earned high honorable mention when the Associated Press All-State teams for girls basketball were released.

Last week, Thomas was also named honorable mention All-State in Division-1 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Johnson was not named All-State by the WBCA this season in Division-2, but she did collect her second consecutive AP All-State honor after being named honorable mention last season as a freshman.

Both Thomas and Johnson certainly were the standouts among county players this season.

Thomas, who was also named the Southeast Conference Player of the Year, finished second in the SEC with 20.2 points per game, second with 12.2 rebounds per game, second with 3.8 assists per game, fourth with 3.0 steals per game and first with 3.6 blocks per game.

She recorded a triple-double at Tremper on Jan. 25, racking up 22 points, 16 rebounds and 10 blocks. She also had 21 points and 20 rebounds against Indian Trail on Feb. 5, had three games of 30 or more points and surpassed 1,000 points for her career on Feb. 8 at Indian Trail.

Johnson, meanwhile, is poised to become one of the top girls scorers in county history after standout seasons for Wilmot already as a freshman and sophomore.

She led the Southern Lakes Conference and ranked eighth in the state overall with 23.9 points per game this season. Additionally, she made 52 3-pointers and also fashioned one of the most torrid two-game shooting stretches in recent county history.

On Feb. 4 at Delavan-Darien, Johnson made 11 3-pointers and broke her own program single-game scoring record — which she set twice as a freshman last season — with 41 points. In the Panthers' next game, Johnson made nine more 3s and scored 28 points at state-ranked Union Grove.

Johnson is just 36 points shy of 1,000 for her Wilmot career already, as she's scored 964 points in just two seasons with two to go.

Germantown junior Kamorea "KK" Arnold was named the AP State Player of the Year for girls basketball, while Waupun senior Abbie Aalsma, Kettle Moraine junior Grace Grocholski, Appleton East senior Emily La Chappell and Hortonville senior Kamy Peppler joined Arnold on the AP All-State first team.

Peppler was named Wisconsin's Ms. Basketball for this season when the WBCA announced its All-State teams last week.

