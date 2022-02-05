High school girls basketball: Wilmot's McKenna Johnson scores 41 to break her own program record

The list of the top single-game scoring marks in the history of the Wilmot girls basketball program is developing a familiar pattern at the top.

By the time she's done with her high school career, McKenna Johnson will practically have a trademark on that list.

For the third time in her Wilmot career already, the sophomore guard set the single-game program scoring record Friday night, pouring in 41 points in the Panthers' 74-44 Southern Lakes Conference win at Delavan-Darien. Johnson also set a single-game program record by draining an incredible 11 3-pointers in the game, accounting for 33 of her points.

Johnson first set the single-game program scoring record as a freshman on Dec. 28, 2020, with a 39-point performance against Watertown. Then, in a WIAA Division-2 regional semifinal on Feb. 12, 2021, against Delavan-Darien — which must be tired of seeing Johnson's scoring antics by now — she poured in 40 points to break her own record.

In a phone interview after the game Friday night, the soft-spoken Johnson deflected the credit right away when asked about breaking her own record again.

"It was a lot to do with my teammates," Johnson said. "We spaced the floor really well."

You can often tell with shooters how their game is going to go after their first couple shots, and it was clear from the get-go Friday night that Johnson could have a big performance when she buried her first couple 3s.

"We started off the game slow, and she just took over and was knocking down 3s," Wilmot coach Keith Skrzynecki said in a phone interview after the game Friday night. "(She) ran through the offense pretty well, had a couple one-on-one stepbacks.

"After she hit two or three, we kind of just let her loose, and she kept hitting them."

Worked on balance

Ironically, Johnson had been struggling to find her outside shot lately. She didn't made a single 3 in the Panthers' two games prior to Friday, though she still found plenty of other ways to score.

Johnson said she spent time leading up to Friday's game working on her balance when she sets up to shoot, and the work paid off Friday. She got into a zone early when the Delavan-Darien defenders didn't come out to challenge her much on her first couple 3-point attempts.

"My first couple shots, they weren't coming out to the 3-point line, and they were feeling really good, so I guess I just kept shooting," Johnson said.

With the game way out of hand in the second half from a scoreboard perspective, Skrzynecki said he and his staff were able to keep tabs on how close Johnson was to the single-game scoring record. Since she had just set it last season, it wasn't hard to know what it was.

Wilmot collaborated with Delavan-Darien to allow one of the Comets' seniors who had suffered a knee injury to be allowed to score an uncontested layup at the beginning of the game and then again at the end. So Skrzynecki said there was no problem allowing Johnson to purse the record, even though the score was so lopsided.

"With about four, five minutes to go, I went over the scorekeeper and just confirmed what she had, and she had 36," Skrzynecki said. "So we knew she needed five, so we were going to take her out, talk to her and try."

Scoring machine

Johnson is now averaging 25.2 points per game this season, which is nearly nine points per game higher than the second-leading scorer in the SLC. Opposing defenses have done just about everything to limit her scoring, including using a box-and-one defense and face-guarding her before she can get the ball.

But Johnson knows how to score in other ways besides outside shooting.

"We try to run her off a couple screens here and there," Skrzynecki said. "She's just a smart-IQ player. She finds paths to the basket. When a shot goes up, she goes for the offensive rebounds and gets a lot of putbacks. She's just a smart player."

As for the team, Wilmot improved to 14-7 overall and 8-3 in the SLC with Friday's win and sits alone in third place in the conference behind Union Grove (11-0 SLC) and Central (9-2 SLC) with three conference games remaining. The Panthers have won three straight and eight of their last nine going back to the start of January.

"I feel like we're playing more as a team now," Johnson said. "At the beginning of the season, we were just getting used to each other. But I feel like we've all really come close to each other and (are) just getting after it."

Junior guard Olivia Raymond added nine points for Wilmot in Friday's win and junior forward Megan Sala added six.

Rylee Crull scored 17 points to lead Delavan-Darien (4-15 overall, 1-10 SLC).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.