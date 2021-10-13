High school girls golf: Central completes remarkable season with WIAA Division-1 state title

Overcoming struggles

University Ridge features an open, almost links-style layout on the front nine before turning back into the woods for a tree-lined finish on the back.

It was around the turn Tuesday that all of the Falcons struggled and their lead on the team scoreboard began to dwindle. At that time, Dahl said he was just trying to get his players through the rough patch.

"It was just damage control at that point in time," he said. "I joked with one of the moms earlier, she's like, 'It'd just be nice if they all had trouble at different times, not all at the same time.' And then, of course, it all went to heck at the same time.

"So just damage control and get them back in a good state of mind. They weren't nervous about where we were, because they really weren't sure where they were at, but they were just upset that they had played bad. But they had no idea that we were up nine at that time."

Indeed, the Falcons pulled out of their struggles and regained a healthy margin as each of their players began to finish up their rounds.