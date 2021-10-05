High school girls golf: Central places 2nd at sectional, advances to State Tournament as a team

Editor's note: An updated version of this story will appear online later and in Thursday's print edition of the Kenosha News.
From the moment last season ended, the Central girls golf team made it a mission to reach the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament as a team this fall.
Mission accomplished.
The Falcons got the scores they needed from everyone in a Division-1 sectional hosted by Central on Tuesday at The Club at Strawberry Creek, posting a team total of 317, good for second place behind Union Grove's 310.
The top two teams from each sectional advance to state, so Central will join Union Grove from Tuesday's sectional in the team field at the State Tournament, scheduled for next week Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge in Verona.
Central finished third at sectionals last year, missing a state berth as a team by seven strokes. Twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker, now sophomores, both qualified for state as individuals, but this time around their teammates are coming with them after a rock-solid performance by the entire roster.
"My sister and I, we both went individually last year, and the girls were all excited for us," said Kylie Walker, who lives right on Strawberry Creek and plays there regularly with her sister, in a phone interview after the round Tuesday evening. "They came over, gave us a sign, and they were so happy for us.
"We set a goal. We were like, 'Next year, we're going as a team.' Here we are today. We made it. We're just so proud."
Kylie Walker, who tied for third at state last fall after holding the first-round lead, carded a 78 (40-38) on Tuesday to place eighth in the individual sectional standings. Katelyn Walker shot 39-40 to finish a stroke behind her twin sister and tied for ninth place at 79 with junior teammate Elle O'Reilly, who also went 39-40 for a sub-80 round.
"Going into this, I wanted to be in the 70s," O'Reilly said. "Of course, every round I want to be in the 70s. Realistically, I wanted to be low-80s, but I was really pushing for 70.
"And after the front nine, I knew I had a shot."
And shooting just over 80 was sophomore Chloe Brown, who fired an 81 (39-42) to tie for 12th individually. Senior Carly Lois also played for Central and shot a 99 (52-47), but the highest score for each team is thrown out in the final team totals.
It turned out to be a tight race for the top two team spots, as Kettle Moraine finished in third place, just nine shots back of Central at 326.
Medalist honors were split between the trio of Kettle Moraine senior Jenna Anderson (35-36), Union Grove junior Norah Roberts (33-38) and Milton junior Hannah Dunk (35-36), who each shot a 1-under-par 71.
The top three individuals on non-qualifying teams also advanced to state, so Anderson, Dunk and Kettle Moraine senior Madeline Fiebig also made the field. Fiebig and Janesville Craig sophomore Mya Nicholson each shot a 73 to tie for the final individual qualifying spot, with Fiebig advancing to state via playoff.
Other locals
Bradford junior Ava Litkey, who qualified for Tuesday's sectional as an individual out of regionals, gave herself a fighting chance to qualify for state as an individual after a front-nine 41, but she carded a 50 on the back to finish alone in 19th place at 91.
Wilmot sophomore Payton Morton, meanwhile, also advanced to sectionals and tied for 20th with a 92 (46-46), while Indian Trail junior Maddie Dahlk (52-53, 105) and Tremper junior Phina Troha (61-64, 125) qualified for sectionals as well and concluded their seasons Tuesday.