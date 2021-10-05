High school girls golf: Central places 2nd at sectional, advances to State Tournament as a team

Editor's note: An updated version of this story will appear online later and in Thursday's print edition of the Kenosha News.

From the moment last season ended, the Central girls golf team made it a mission to reach the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament as a team this fall.

Mission accomplished.

The Falcons got the scores they needed from everyone in a Division-1 sectional hosted by Central on Tuesday at The Club at Strawberry Creek, posting a team total of 317, good for second place behind Union Grove's 310.

The top two teams from each sectional advance to state, so Central will join Union Grove from Tuesday's sectional in the team field at the State Tournament, scheduled for next week Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge in Verona.

Central finished third at sectionals last year, missing a state berth as a team by seven strokes. Twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker, now sophomores, both qualified for state as individuals, but this time around their teammates are coming with them after a rock-solid performance by the entire roster.