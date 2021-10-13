High school girls golf: Central twin sisters Kylie, Katelyn Walker notch top-10 state finishes

After leading the Central girls golf team to the WIAA Division-1 state team championship on Tuesday, sophomore twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker had a debate about how long it would be before they pick up their clubs again.
"I was just talking to her, I'm like, 'Katelyn, c'mon, we've got to keep on the grind,'" Kylie said in a phone interview following Tuesday's final round at University Ridge in Verona. "And she was like, 'Kylie, we need at least a couple weeks.' Nah, we can do one week and get back into it."
Apparently, Katelyn conceded to her twin sister's demand to take only a week off.
"We are going to keep going," Katelyn said. "No breaks. We just had a conversation about it. We're going to take like one week, then we're going to get right back on the simulator and working out and doing everything."
You could say no rest for the weary, but when you're a sophomore in high school, you can't really be weary.
Indeed, the indefatigable Walkers wrapped up a summer of playing junior tournaments and fall of the high school season by each claiming a top-10 finish in the State Tournament, as Kylie tied for fifth with a two-round total of 4-over-par 148 (73-75) and Katelyn placed ninth alone at 8-over 152 (76-76).
It was the second state appearance for each, as both qualified individually as freshmen in 2020. But they went with their teammates this time around and became state champions after leading Central to the state team title.
Different experiences
Individually, however, this week represented different outcomes with different expectations for both of the Walkers.
Kylie, the Falcons' No. 1 player, was in the lead at the State Tournament last year through the first round before finishing in a tie for third and this season certainly had her sights set on winning an individual state title.
She was alone in sixth place after carding a 1-over 73 in Monday's first round, five strokes off the pace set by New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall, who fired a sizzling 4-under 68 on Monday. Walker had four golfers between her and the lead, too, so she had a lot to overcome in Tuesday's second round to win the title.
And she nearly did.
Kylie rocketed up the leaderboard with a 3-under 33 on the front nine Tuesday, carding four birdies and a bogey on the par-5 ninth. She was tied for the lead at one point, but that bogey on the ninth proved to be a bad omen.
Kylie made two bogeys to open the back nine then added a double-bogey on the par-4 14th as she slid out of contention for the individual state title with a 6-over 42 on the back Tuesday. Ultimately, Stevens Point's Riley Pechinski pulled away from the field and finished as the only player under par at 3-under 141 (70-71).
Kylie admitted she was frustrated with her back-nine performance Tuesday.
"I'm a little concerned that I was 3-under after the front nine and then I kind of just fell apart," she said.
Kylie said she struggled with her approach shots Tuesday, as she began to pull the ball and miss greens. She tried to get up and down for pars, but she said her putts, which had been dropping on the front nine, started missing on the back.
Yet there was one thing that obviously kept her spirits up during Tuesday's back nine: the chance to finish off the state team title.
"I was kind of down (after the double bogey on 14), but my coach came up to me, he's like, 'It's OK, we're up,'" Kylie said. "It kind of lifted my spirits up."
She also said that "fifth place is nothing to be mad about" and that she's learned a lot from her first two State Tournament experiences that will help her going forward.
"My experience at state twice has definitely taught me a lot," Kylie said. "It's helped me grow as an individual golfer and just knowing how to deal with certain situations and pressure and mentality and a whole bunch of other stuff."
Consistent play
Katelyn, meanwhile, was Central's No. 2 player and was thrilled with her performance this week. Last year, she tied for 22nd at state but had to bounce back from a 49 in a first round shortened to nine holes by rain and admitted that she didn't handle the pressure of state well as a freshman.
This time around was different, and her pair of 76s this week attested to her consistency.
"I was proud," Katelyn said. "I stayed consistent. I shot 76 both days, and I don't think I could be happier with my score.
"From last year, I learned that I need to stay more focused and just mentally more there. Because last year, it got a little rough. My whole mental situation was not good, so this year, after a blow-up hole, I didn't get upset and I just kept going."
Katelyn started on University Ridge's back nine for her first round Monday and fired a 1-under 35. Her sister was as thrilled with that as she was.
"I talked to her, I'm like, 'Katelyn, you're in this thing, you're going to do good," Kylie said. "... She was very excited. I've never seen her more happy after that front nine. I just love that she definitely played very strong (Tuesday) and (Monday). A pair of 76s to get her in the top 10 is just an awesome thing for her, and I'm excited for the both of us."
Now, they'll both continue their training through the long, cold Wisconsin winter as they get ready for next season.
The Walkers live right on The Club at Strawberry Creek, so they play there all the time and presumably will until it gets too cold out. Also, for the record, if you want to tell them apart, Kylie plays right-handed and Katelyn plays left-handed.
They both drive each other and said they'll be working on the golf simulator and staying in shape through the winter.
Why rest if you're too young to be weary?
"You've got to try to find a way to keep yourself moving and to keep active and stay in shape," Kylie said. "You don't want to be like a hibernating bear."