High school girls golf: Central twin sisters Kylie, Katelyn Walker notch top-10 state finishes

"I'm a little concerned that I was 3-under after the front nine and then I kind of just fell apart," she said.

Kylie said she struggled with her approach shots Tuesday, as she began to pull the ball and miss greens. She tried to get up and down for pars, but she said her putts, which had been dropping on the front nine, started missing on the back.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yet there was one thing that obviously kept her spirits up during Tuesday's back nine: the chance to finish off the state team title.

"I was kind of down (after the double bogey on 14), but my coach came up to me, he's like, 'It's OK, we're up,'" Kylie said. "It kind of lifted my spirits up."

She also said that "fifth place is nothing to be mad about" and that she's learned a lot from her first two State Tournament experiences that will help her going forward.

"My experience at state twice has definitely taught me a lot," Kylie said. "It's helped me grow as an individual golfer and just knowing how to deal with certain situations and pressure and mentality and a whole bunch of other stuff."

Consistent play