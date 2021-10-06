High school girls golf: Central's Walker twins returning to state, this time with their teammates

Last year, twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker went to the WIAA Division-1 State Girls Golf Tournament while their Central teammates cheered them on.
This year, when the Walkers didn't qualify for state individually, it was the rest of the Falcons that made sure they got back.
And they're all going together this time.
Central accomplished a mission it had set out to accomplish the moment last season ended, as the Falcons got the scores they needed from everyone on the roster Tuesday in a Division-1 sectional hosted by Central at The Club at Strawberry Creek. With a team score of 317, Central finished second in the sectional behind Union Grove, which totaled a 310.
The top two teams from each sectional advance to state, so Central and Union Grove are in the team field at the State Tournament, which is Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge in Verona.
Last season as freshmen, Kylie and Katelyn Walker both qualified for state as individuals — Kylie finished tied for third after holding the first-round lead and Katelyn placed 22nd — but the Falcons finished third in their sectional and missed qualifying as a team by seven strokes.
The roles were reversed on Tuesday, as the Walkers both struggled on the front nine and would not have been been among the top three individuals from non-qualifying teams that advanced to state from the sectional. But the rest of the team came through, the Walkers played better on the back nine, and the whole team is going to University Ridge next week.
"My sister and I, we both went individually last year, and the girls were all excited for us," Kylie Walker said in a phone interview after the round Tuesday. "They came over, gave us a sign, and they were so happy for us.
"We set a goal. We were like, 'Next year, we're going as a team.' Here we are today. We made it. We're just so proud."
Central junior Elle O'Reilly was thrilled to help bring the Walkers back to state this time around.
"It feels great, especially knowing that Kylie feels like we had her back," O'Reilly said. "She's had our back in so many situations where she puts up that score that lets us win. It feels really great to be able to be there for her."
Kylie Walker still led the Falcons with a 78 on Tuesday, shooting a 40 on the front nine and a 38 on the back to finish eighth individually in the sectional. Katelyn Walker (39-40) and O'Reilly (39-40) each shot a 79 to finish tied for ninth.
"Going into this, I wanted to be in the 70s," O'Reilly said. "Of course, every round I want to be in the 70s. Realistically, I wanted to be low-80s, but I was really pushing for 70. And after the front nine, I knew I had a shot."
Sophomore Chloe Brown, meanwhile, fired an 81 (39-42), while senior Carly Lois carded a 99 (52-47). But each team's highest score is thrown out in the team totals, so Lois' score did not count toward the Falcons' total Tuesday.
It was a close finish for the final team spot for state qualifying, as Kettle Moraine finished third with a 326, just nine shots back of Central.
"It was a long day," Central coach Ryan Dahl said. "There was some really close scores all day long. With how it was set up with only getting (updates) every three holes, you're kind of guessing on where people might be. ... It was a stressful day, but it's a great feeling now knowing we made it."
Another chance at state
Kylie Walker, who entered her sophomore season with designs on winning a state individual title, was obviously thrilled the entire team qualified for state, but she was honest that she was disappointed in her own round Tuesday.
She said she struggled with putting, including a four-putt on the sixth hole after she played the first five in even-par.
"(It) just killed my mentality," said Kylie, who lives right on Strawberry Creek and plays there regularly with her sister. "It got in my head, and I missed like a 2-footer. I was pulling it, and it was not a pretty sight."
Fortunately, her state title hopes are still alive and well.
"My teammates came through, and here we are now going to state," Kylie said. "It was amazing, and I was so excited and thrilled that we are going, and I still have a chance at state.
"... I'm hoping I can prove at state that this round, (I can) put it behind me and just play kind of how I've been playing this season."
And in a sign of maturity on the course, Kylie said that by the back nine Tuesday, she forgot her earlier struggles and focused on helping the team get to state, even if she couldn't win an individual sectional title.
"I was talking to my sister when we were on (a) tee, and I was like, 'Hey, we've got to make a move here, stay with it,'" Kylie said. "... We finished strong, and everyone followed through."
Indeed, the Falcons were all dialed in Tuesday, intent on making sure they didn't miss state narrowly like last season.
"I've been pretty proud of them, amazed at the growth that they've made throughout the year, and from last year," Dahl said. "I went throughout the averages from last year to this year, and the drops they've made have been incredible.
"When I saw them (Tuesday) morning, I was a little nervous. I wasn't sure what they were going to be like, but they were all in great spirits. They were ready to go and focused and happy, so I knew it was going to be a good day."
Dahl said the team will get some practice time in at Strawberry Creek and Brighton Dale Links this week before heading to University Ridge for state. The Falcons played University Ridge during the summer and in a tournament earlier this season, so they're familiar with the course.
"Everyone spent countless hours this summer pushing to get where we are right now," O'Reilly said. "Everyone's putting in the work, so it's really good that it paid off, cause it's motivating to work just that much harder next year to do the same thing."
Other locals
Four others county players also competed in Tuesday's sectional as individuals after qualifying out of regionals.
Bradford junior Ava Litkey gave herself a fighting chance to qualify for state after a front-nine 41, but she carded a 50 on the back to finish alone in 19th place at 91.
Wilmot sophomore Payton Morton, meanwhile, tied for 20th Tuesday with a 92 (46-46), while Indian Trail junior Maddie Dahlk (52-53, 105) and Tremper junior Phina Troha (61-64, 125) qualified for sectionals as well and concluded their seasons Tuesday.
Medalist honors were split between the trio of Kettle Moraine senior Jenna Anderson (35-36), Union Grove junior Norah Roberts (33-38) and Milton junior Hannah Dunk (35-36), who each shot a 1-under-par 71 on a day where low scores were plenty.
"I knew Jenna and Norah and Hannah, they're great players and they were going to tear this course apart," Kylie Walker said.
Kettle Moraine senior Madeline Fiebig and Janesville Craig sophomore Mya Nicholson each shot a 73 to tie for the final individual qualifying spot, with Fiebig advancing to state via playoff.