High school girls golf: Central's Walker twins returning to state, this time with their teammates

"... I'm hoping I can prove at state that this round, (I can) put it behind me and just play kind of how I've been playing this season."

And in a sign of maturity on the course, Kylie said that by the back nine Tuesday, she forgot her earlier struggles and focused on helping the team get to state, even if she couldn't win an individual sectional title.

"I was talking to my sister when we were on (a) tee, and I was like, 'Hey, we've got to make a move here, stay with it,'" Kylie said. "... We finished strong, and everyone followed through."

Indeed, the Falcons were all dialed in Tuesday, intent on making sure they didn't miss state narrowly like last season.

"I've been pretty proud of them, amazed at the growth that they've made throughout the year, and from last year," Dahl said. "I went throughout the averages from last year to this year, and the drops they've made have been incredible.

"When I saw them (Tuesday) morning, I was a little nervous. I wasn't sure what they were going to be like, but they were all in great spirits. They were ready to go and focused and happy, so I knew it was going to be a good day."