High school girls golf: Walker twins, Brown lead Central to school record 294

Kylie and Katelyn Walker started the season right where they left off last year — as champions.

The talented duo fired a 71 and a 72, respectively, and Chloe Brown added a 73, as the Central High School girls golf team made history in Monday's season-opening tournament.

The defending WIAA Division 1 state champions shot for a school record 294 as a team to win the Hartford Quadrangular at Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford.

"Outstanding first day for the girls at the BCH invite," said school officials on the team's official Twitter page. "Sitting in 1st place as a team with a school record 294 for the team. Great rounds by everyone. On to tomorrow in hopes of playing just as well."

While the Walkers may be the team's standout duo, the depth this year is off the charts.

Brown's 73 and a 78 from Elle O'Reilly helped Central finish comfortably ahead of second-place Arrowhead (313), Union Grove (319), Middleton (320) and Oconomowoc (323).